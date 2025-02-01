A mother has shared her hilarious experience after arriving at her daughter's school to sit in class with the pupils

According to the mother, she heard bad reports about her daughter's behaviour and she took it upon herself to stay in her daughter's class

Her visit to the class had a profound impact on her daughter and the other pupils, who all behaved impeccably in her presence

A mother's approach to addressing her daughter's behavioural issues at school has sparked reactions online.

After receiving two complaints from her daughter's teacher in one week, the mother decided to take matters into her own hands.

Mum sits in daughter's class during school hours

The mother, known as @iambrelle on TikTok, shared a video of her surprise visit to her daughter's classroom, where she set up her own desk and spent the day observing and participating in the lesson.

In the video, her daughter looked visibly worried and taken aback by her mother's sudden appearance.

The mother's presence had a profound impact on the entire class, with all the pupils behaving impeccably and showing respect to their unexpected guest.

According to the mother, the pupils were eager to greet her and show off their good manners, with one pupil even attempting to impress her with their knowledge.

When the teacher stepped out of the classroom, the mother took charge, reminding the pupils to maintain their good behaviour and respect for authority.

Her strict but fair approach was met with immediate results, as the class fell silent and remained focused on their work.

In the mother's words:

"Popped at my daughter's school and sat in her class cause the teacher called twice this week. Got my own desk and everything. Finishing my work day from her class. Update she's still crying.

"They all coming up to me saying hi and stay peeking over here. I look at em and them eyes go FRONT! Every kid in that class came and spoke to me. And I had to raise my voice cuz they tried to get loud when the teacher stepped out. You could hear a mouse pisss on cotton by the time I was done talking."

Reactions as mum visits daughter's class

The mother's solution to her daughter's behavioural issues was met with praise and admiration from TikTok users who hailed her as a present parent.

@Andrea D. RN said:

"At least you looked nice. My mom came with rollers in her hair and house slippers. I NEVER acted up in school again."

@Jennifer 1987Z wrote:

"I did this to my Daughter once. Turns out I knew way more about 5 th grade history than I thought. My hand was going up every question. Felt like I was on Jeopardy. Lost track for a second."

@Mariah B said:

"As a teacher, you would be my favorite parent. I had one parent show up and ALL the kids were on their best behavior because that mom was texting ALL THE MOMS"

@chan_denae said:

"I popped up at my son’s school before he still acted the same. I said why are you acting like I’m not here he said” you’re not, it’s just my imagination.x

@__TheDani stated:

"My mom used to do this and every question the teacher asked, my mom: “Danielle , you know the answer to that , right ?” I got it TOGETHAAAA."

@E18100 said:

"I’m a teacher and this amazing mother came in to sit next to her son all day, he’s 14 so it was so embarrassing for him. He was an angel after this, no poor behaviour ever again."

Quality Ingredients wrote:

"My 24 yr old daughter told her teacher she could multitask. She was reading a novel while he was teaching. I couldn't drive fast enough!! We went to school LOCK step. I said you proved you can't."

@Amy Sue Cole said:

"Girl I went. But I made sure I sat right next to my high school kid. Introduced myself to his class as his “mommy”.

@Texas.Trill added:

"Oh naw cause why my mom did this to me in HIGH SCHOOL! one of my teachers kept snitchhing on me that I wouldn’t go to class so my mom showed up with my step dads handcuffs talking about if I move from my seat she’d handcuff me to her and walk around school with me! Never missed another day of class in my life! Lmao."

