Deyemi Okanlawon shared the emotional support system that helps him through life's toughest moments

The Nollywood star revealed why he sometimes wakes his wife in the middle of the night despite trying not to burden her

His candid remarks about men's mental health and seeking help have reopened conversations about emotional vulnerability

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has revealed how he copes with emotional pressure and the special role his wife plays during his darkest moments.

The actor admitted that even he sometimes reaches a breaking point, stressing that no one should be expected to carry life's burdens alone.

Deyemi Okanlawon says his wife he special role his wife plays during his darkest moments. Photos: Deyemi Okanlawon.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an interview with Dear Ife, Okanlawon explained that while he tries not to trouble his wife because of her numerous responsibilities, there are moments when he simply needs her presence and reassurance.

The actor, who recently talked about Alexx Ekubo's death, disclosed that his wife is one of the people he turns to whenever life becomes overwhelming.

However, he said he is mindful of everything she already handles, from her career to taking care of their family, which is why he avoids placing unnecessary emotional weight on her.

Still, there are occasions when keeping everything bottled up becomes impossible.

"When the thing is just too hard, there's my wife. She's not the first because she's dealing with her own business and raising the family. But when it's hitting me too hard, I'll wake her in the middle of the night and tell her to help me," he said.

The actor revealed that his emotional well-being does not depend solely on his marriage.

According to him, he has intentionally built a network of trusted people who help him navigate life's challenges.

He explained that he regularly speaks with a therapist, mentors, and close friends whenever he needs guidance or simply someone willing to listen.

He encouraged men to stop carrying every burden alone, warning that emotional isolation can become dangerous over time.

While discussing his responsibilities as a husband and father, Okanlawon admitted he naturally sees himself as the protector of those around him.

He explained that if danger ever presented itself, his instinct would be to step forward before anyone else.

"My job is to protect the people around me. If gbege happens here now, the chances are I'm going to step in front. It's what needs to happen. There's no excuse. You also have to be aware enough to find healing," he added.

Watch the interview here:

Deyemi recounts failed career as MC

Legit.ng also reported that Okanlawon revealed that he was once a Master of Ceremony.

He said when he started as an entertainer, he took an interest in being a Master of Ceremonies, but he failed woefully at it.

Deyemi mentioned that when he wanted to make his first foray into the entertainment industry, his first interest was in event hosting as a master of ceremonies, but he failed woefully at it.

Source: Legit.ng