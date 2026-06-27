A Nigerian lady went viral on social media after speaking about the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo

In a now-viral video, she displayed the late actor’s burial brochure and mentioned what impressed her about it

Emotional reactions followed the post on TikTok as social media users mourned the painful demise of the actor

A Nigerian lady attracted attention online after she addressed the passing of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

She posted a clip in which she held up the actor’s funeral brochure and spoke about the elements of the publication that stood out to her.

Lady displays late Alexx Ekubo's brochure

Viewers reacted with sorrow as they reflected on the death of the actor, and mourned his passing.

Identified as @Jessicabeby810 on TikTok, the lady turned attention to the design of the brochure and explained that the photo of Alexx on the back cover was what caught her eye first.

She also noted that she had earlier used the same picture for a custom burial shirt she created in honour of Alexx.

She described the print as neat and expressed admiration for the overall quality of the photos used throughout the document.

The lady then moved through the contents of the brochure.

She pointed to the section that outlined the order of service for the funeral programme.

The cover page carried a dedication to the actor’s memory and included his full name with his age stated as 40.

The list of officiating ministers featured the name of Pastor Jerry Eze.

She remarked on the importance of the photo included, stating that it was believed to be from the final shoot the actor did in the previous year.

She also referenced the biography section and observed that it contained extensive information.

The lady commented on the tributes that were compiled for him, describing them as plentiful and deeply touching.

Her focus, however, remained on the brochure itself and the respect it conveyed.

Reactions as Nigerians mourn Alexx Ekubo

Nigerians have been reacting in the comments section.

@HajDeclanRice said:

"Thank you for sharing this with us. Can you please do us a favor by sharing each tribute from that brochure on your page? Thank you, and God bless you, Nne."

@expensive beauty second said:

"Read yomi own for us please."

@Victoria said:

"Is still hard to believe any social media I enter is just about Alex. May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God Almighty continue to console the family and friends he left behind because the journey ahead won't be easy. Amen."

@Goddess of Tiktok commented:

"I don't value a burial brochure, but I would have treasured this one, including my dad's."

@Jennie KiKi said:

"You have brought tears back into my eyes, especially saying it looks so fine. aaah God, his death is fuckking painful and I have been trying to move on."

@Ogochukwu Joy reacted:

"Chaill honestly I really feel for IK l pray God give him strength and also pretect him for us."

@Rejoice said:

"I cried so hard because 2 years back when my brother died non of his friends were there, friendship I admire since I was in primary down to my high institution and just like that they were not there seeing friendship till the end like this amaze me and gives me joy I pray he finds rest."

See the post below:

Lady grieves over late Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her grief on social media over the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actor died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a illness with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Source: Legit.ng