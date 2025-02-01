A Nigerian mother has shared her frustration on social media as she ponders about the struggles and challenges of motherhood

In a video, she sat inside her car after dropping off her children and thought deeply about the sacrifices of motherhood

Social media users who came across the touching video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to console her

A Nigerian mother's reflection on the trials of motherhood has captured the attention of social media users.

The video showed her sitting in her car looking sad and lost in thought after dropping off her children at school.

Mum reflects on challenges of motherhood

The mother, known on TikTok as @abujaaffordableweses, expressed her shock at how quickly her life had changed.

She reminisced about her carefree days as a student, contrasting them with the responsibilities of raising two children.

Her emotional words painted a vivid picture of the overwhelming challenges that many mothers face.

In her words:

"Not me spending one hour in the car after dropping the kids off at school. Asking how did I jump from writing junior WAEC to being a mum of two. Who send me work? Motherhood is indeed a big sacrifice.

"Rooting for all new mums out there. To everyone still struggling to navigate this HOOD CALLED MOTHERHOOD I pray God gives you all the strength you need and to everyone wishing to experience it may God grant your desires Amen."

Reactions as woman laments over motherhood

The video sparked a wave of empathy and support from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with words of encouragement.

Many shared their experiences and struggles, creating a sense of community and solidarity.

@Pec said:

"I need a house help but everyone around me is advising me to manage myself and my 2 kids the way I can. But I'm really stressed with pregnancy on top."

@amarachigrace said:

"My husband don beg me tire. Two of us even don regret y we do the thing sef but we re living the best life so far."

@Omowunmi said:

"Na so my baby finished exams for school last term dem con tell dem to rest for two days, na so my hubby ask the next day say why this one no go school today?I con tell am say no school today na so baba run go bath comot for house."

@DAT SPECIAL STAR said:

"At least you get car wey you take dey drop them for school some pple wey finish university dey tie rapper with hair net use leg Waka go drop them. Thank God for ur life."

@Oreoluwa 222 said:

"It is well I woke up 5:00am this morning too make food for them,I put food on fire and slept off because I was very weak and tired that was how food got burn and fire started coming out of the pot ooo."

@Busola said:

"And they try to invalidate your feelings with 'your own is still better, I don't have a car, I don't have a job, I work and still tend to my kids bro."

@Mrs D added:

"I put Garri inside bean and cook for 45 min before I realized na rice I wan pour o as in how did I end up here am stuck."

