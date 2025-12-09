A Christian lady has publicly explained her love for Muslim-inspired outfits, noting that covering her hair doesn't make her a Muslim

The lady who wears hijab stated that dressing modestly is not exclusive to Muslims, and added that she has a personal choice to wear what she deems fit

In a post on TikTok, she explained why she wears hijab, and her reason sparked a debate on the social media platform among Muslims and Christians

A Christian lady, @tf_its.sally, has defended her preference for wearing Muslim-inspired outfits, especially the hijab.

She explained herself while responding to questions about why she dresses like a Muslim despite being a Christian.

Why Christian lady wears hijab

@tf_its.sally shared a video showcasing herself in different outfits, including the hijab. She said that covering her hair doesn't make her a Muslim, as modesty is a personal choice and not exclusive to Muslims.

In her words:

"Covering my hair doesn’t make me Muslim. Modesty is a personal choice, Muslim are not the only one who are supposed to dress modest."

She further explained that she wears hijab because she loves it. She said she strongly believes in her faith, but has a personal choice to wear what she likes.

She added that she feels more confident rocking the hijab. She wrote:

"I wear hijab because I like it! I believed strongly in my faith . I know hijabs are made for the Muslims Buh I have a personal choice to what I want to wear. I wear hijab as sign of cultural appreciation,not that I want to be a Muslim. Embracing myself in Muslim outfit is a way that makes me feel more confident."

Hijab use: Christian lady's post sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

praizeee🎀💗 said:

"She can dress how she wants Christianity is a heart thing and is not determined by ur dressing."

Princess 🖤💕... said:

"Madam there's Christian veiling, no need for hijab the muslims gave it that name, they made it so its muslims dressing ..you hear me so you can dress like the Jewish women if you want with CHRISTAIN VEILING....not dress like muslims with hijab nobody should come for me but christain women should not start normalizing the wearing of hijab.. na here I go stop. Gat lots to say but."

ella_veda said:

"The irony is that Islam and Christianity are all Abrahamic religions. We all cover our heads, in Christianity it’s a choice. Mary covered her hair, so did most women in the Bible."

girl 🥰 lyk💓rene🤧 said:

"Girl you could have just called it a Christian veil, not hijab or dressing like a Muslim.There is modesty in chrstianity too so n call it a veil."

debola_femii said:

"Covering your hair doesn't make you a muslim but wearing of hijab portrays you as one."

marierose0012 said:

"I dress same way and am Christian I really find it offensive when people say I dress like Muslims when all I do is dress decent."

Hijab use: Man reacts to Oyedepo's stance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had reacted after Bishop Oyedepo rejected the use of hijbas in church schools.

Speaking during a church service in an old video, Bishop Oyedepo described the demand as an act of overstepping boundaries, likening it to “a tenant decreeing for the landlord.”

The cleric emphasised that mission schools should maintain their original standards and advised those pushing for the hijab to establish their own schools.

