A medical geneticist and entrepreneur, Mkpouto Pius, was impressed after checking the current value of the MTN Nigeria shares she bought five years ago

In 2021, she bought 400 units of MTN Nigeria's shares at N67k, and five years later, it gained a 243% return on investment

While noting that MTN further gifted her 20 units for buying 400 units, she imagined what the return would have been if she had invested N500k

Mkpouto Pius, an entrepreneur and medical geneticist, who bought 400 units of MTN Nigeria's shares at N67k in 2021, has publicly shared the impressive return on investment she gained after five years.

According to Mkpouto, she had completely forgotten about her investment and only recently checked its worth, when she realised the shares had gained 243% return on investment.

A lady discovers her MTN shares had yielded a 243% return on investment. Photo Credit: Mkpouto Pius, MTN Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN shares surged by 21% on an anticipated hike in tariff for calls and data.

MTN Nigeria: Lady shares her only regret

In a Facebook post on January 26, Mkpouto further disclosed that MTN gifted her 20 extra units for buying 400 units, as part of a promo they ran at the time, and she reinvested all her dividends.

Mkpouto noted that it was her first time investing in Nigerian stocks, as she was just testing the waters to learn.

She imagined the return on investment she would have gained if she had invested up to N50k then, saying it is one thing she regrets.

She advised people to normalise putting their money in stocks, mutual funds and government funds, adding that they would be surprised that those monthly loose finds they throw in there would yield good returns for them.

Her Facebook post partly read:

"When MTN Nigeria opened a public offer for people to come buy shares in bulk, I bought 400 units.

"That was in 2021, and the 400 units cost me 67k naira.

"I completely “forgot” about it. Today I checked the value of my MTN Nigeria shares and it is worth 243k naira.

"I gained 243% return on my investment!

"MTN dashed me extra 20 units for buying 400 units (that’s part of the promo they were running that time), and I reinvested all my dividends.

"That was my first time investing in Nigerian stocks, so I was just testing it to learn.

"Imagine if I had invested better money like up to 500k. That’s my one regret now. I should have invested more and bought more units, because I would have gotten more free shares and made more return on investment.

"Anyways, I just came to tell you that if you see these reputable companies doing stocks promo, RUSH AND BUY! After that the stock prices rise to almost double the amount and you make money.

"Also, normalize just throwing random money into stocks, mutual funds, and government bonds. You will be surprised that those random monthly 10k loose change you throw in there will yield good returns for you if you just forget about it for years..."

A lady says she bought MTN Nigeria's shares in 2021. Photo Credit: Mkpouto Pius

See her Facebook post below:

MTN Nigeria shares: Lady's experience generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Precious Uwak said:

"I learnt this from you."

Chioma Akwuobi said:

"Knowing the right channel is a challenge."

Vickthree Akpan said:

"Thank you for this enlightenment."

Jewel Ojeabulu said:

"Wow, I'm also thinking about buying MTN shares this year.

"I keep delaying it."

Blessing Osuji said:

"Wowww nice one instead of person to keep money for bank dis is d best."

MTN share price surges, investors rejoice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that investors had jubilated as MTN Nigeria share prices surged after a tariff hike.

The development came as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50% hike in phone calls, data, and SMS services, effective immediately. With the new tariff increase, MTN, GLO, Airtel, and 9mobile are now expected to charge a minimum of N9.6 per minute for calls, up from N6.40, while the maximum permissible call charge will be capped at N50.

Additionally, SMS costs will increase to N6 from N4, and the price of 1GB of data will rise to N525 from N350. Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS) had said it will sue the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over the 50% tariff hike.

