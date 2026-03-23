A Nigerian lady has admitted that she was pained a bit after selling off her MTN shares, which she bought at N508 per share in January

According to the lady, she had bought 1,000 units of it but ended up selling her MTN shares at N708 per share, weeks after acquiring them

She opened up about how much profit she made from her shares in less than 30 days, triggering reactions on social media

A lady, known as KDP Chef on Facebook, has expressed her regret after selling her MTN shares at N708 per share.

In a Facebook post, the lady revealed that she had bought 1,000 units of the MTN shares at N508 per share back in January.

A lady admits that she is pained after selling her MTN shares. Photo Credit: KDP chef, MTN Nigeria

Source: Facebook

KDP Chef added that she made a profit of N200k in less than 30 days.

Why lady sold her MTN shares

While she didn't tell why she is pained by the sale of her shares, the lady explained that she wanted to hold them longer.

On why she couldn't hold her MTN shares longer, KDP Chef said she was in need of money at the time.

Her Facebook post partly read:

"Just sold this share and I'm a bit pained.

"I bought Mtn share at 508 naira per share in January.

"Sold at 708 naira today.

"Bought 1,000 shares of it.

"Made 200k profit in less than 30days.

"I wanted to hold it longer but SAPA do me this one I can't wait till 26th for Amazon to pay me sha..."

Legit.ng confirmed that MTN reported a 55.1% surge in service revenue, reaching N5.2 trillion in its 2025 audited results, signalling recovery after previous losses driven by foreign exchange challenges.

A lady says she is not happy she sold her MTN shares. Photo Credit: KDP chef

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

MTN shares: Reactions trail woman's experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Eazykiel Olomi said:

"Where can I buy shares?"

Abass Olutobi

"And how do you go about buying shares in MTN, ma'am?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria had extended the company's ownership to 33 workers.

MTN pays Emir Sanusi II N442 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, had earned N442 million from MTN after the telecommunication giant returned to profit.

This marks an increase from the N412 million he earned in 2024, according to the company’s latest disclosures on board compensation. Sanusi, who joined MTN’s board as a non-executive director in July 2019, earned roughly R1.82 million (about N148 million) in retainer fees. He also received R1.37 million (around N112 million) for participating in board meetings, along with additional payments tied to strategy engagements and special assignments.

Within the company, he plays a role across several key committees, including Risk Management, Finance, and Social Ethics, contributing to oversight of operations and regulatory compliance in major markets such as Nigeria and Ghana. Analysts say the figures reflect the growing value placed on experienced non-executive directors, particularly in large multinational firms operating in Africa’s telecom sector

Source: Legit.ng