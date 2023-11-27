A Nigerian lady has announced her intent to set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest agbo cooking time

The herbs seller said she would hold her 300-hour cooking marathon in Ibadan and urged people to wish her well

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the 25-year-old lady revealed her actual reason for doing the marathon and spoke on her claim of applying to GWR

Eniola Fagbemi, a Nigerian lady, is set to attempt a 300-hour agbo (herbs) cooking marathon on Friday, December 1 in Ibadan.

In a Facebook update on Sunday, November 26, the herbs seller shared her photoshoot to publicise her intention.

Eniola Fagbemi wants to cook agbo for 300 hours. Photo Credit: Eniola Fagbemi Sisialagbo

She claimed Guinness World Record (GWR) approved her application to attempt the record and appealed to people for kind wishes.

Eniola said she didn't actually apply to GWR

When quizzed on her earlier claim about applying to Guinness World Record, the Oyo indigene told Legit.ng it was a publicity stunt. In her words:

"I have not applied to Guinness World Record, to be sincere. It’s a publicity stunt."

On the cost of planning her 'agbo-a-thon', Eniola said it would cost her N150k. The young lady also spoke about her motivation to attempt the record.

"My passion for agbo inspired it.

"My grandmother was into herbs and she started training me from age 12. I enjoyed cooking herbs due to their healing properties."

Despite GWR decrying that they received over 1,500 applications from Nigerians, this has not discouraged people from seeking to enter the body's prestigious book by attempting new feats.

Nigerians showed her support

Adurotoye Francis said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! success all the way."

Maxwell Peace said:

"Goodluck and congratulations in advance."

Felix Ifeanyi Nwosu said:

"Wow. Will support and promote this all the way!"

Olufunke Showunmi Davies said:

"You have my support sis, congratulations."

Fatima Binta Aliyu said:

"Eniola Fagbemi Sisialagbo when ooo.

"Let me know to come and support you."

Mustapha Ibrahim Oriyomi said:

"This is great, May the Almighty grant you more success in all your endeavors in life."

