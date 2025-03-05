A Nigerian traveller, Alma Asinobi, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for visiting all seven continents in under 70 hours

Alma said she was motivated by her challenges of traveling with a Nigerian passport, including visa rejections and lengthy application processes

Through her journey, Asinobi hopes to inspire others to explore the world despite passport limitations, while emphasising the issue of passport inequality

A Nigerian lady, Alma Asinobi, has announced her brave attempt to break the Guinness World Record for visiting all seven continents in under 70 hours.

Asinobi's journey is motivated by her determination to bring attention to the challenges faced by holders of low-mobility passports.

Lady set to break Guinness World Record with Nigerian passport

Source: TikTok

Lady set to travel 7 continents in 70 hours

Sharing her story on TikTok under the handle @almaasinobi, the bold lady revealed that she had spent years navigating the complexities of international travel with a Nigerian passport.

Despite encountering numerous obstacles, including visa rejections and lengthy application processes, Asinobi remains resolute in her pursuit of adventure.

By sharing her experiences, Asinobi hopes to inspire others to challenge the limitations imposed by their passports and to explore the world without constraint.

The rules governing Asinobi's record attempt are stringent, requiring her to visit each continent, collect evidence, and document every step of her journey with precision timing.

Her preparations are quite tough, involving the procurement of health-secure visas, the planning of alternative routes, and the anticipation of potential obstacles.

Lady set to travel 7 continents in 70 hours

Source: TikTok

She said in a video:

"Seven continents in seventy hours with my Nigerian passport. I'm Alma Asinobi. I'm Nigerian, and I've traveled to over thirty countries across five continents, showing thousands of people how to travel the world regardless of the color of their passport. But now, I'm about to take it a step further and do something that's never been done with a Nigerian passport. In just a few days, I'll be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to visit all seven continents. Yep, that's right.

"From the chilling remote corners of Antarctica all the way to Australia, stepping foot on every single continent in between. For years, I've traveled the world with one of the lowest-ranking passports. I've seen beautiful places, but at what cost? Almost every trip has been a battle, a fight, a new mission. I faced visa rejections, waited weeks without my travel document, thousands of dollars spent on applications.

"But in all of these, I've continued chasing after the life I want, because my dreams will not be limited by the color of my skin or the color of my passport. For this record, the rules are strict: visit all seven continents and not just the airports, get into each city, collect evidence, and document every step of the way with precise timing and zero room for error. Every second counts. I've gone through health secure visas, planned several alternative routes, and prepared for every possible obstacle. But one delayed flight, one missed flight, one cancelled flight, and the record could be over.

"Now, Beijing passenger Alma Asinobi, the car won't stop. It's nine long flights, seven short labors, seven continents, all in under seventy hours. This journey is not mine, it's ours. For everyone who has had to go through leaps and bounds just to travel simply because of the color of your passport, the world can finally hear us. Follow along, and let's make history.

"Phewww, this is the scariest thing I’ve ever had to do, and my hands are shaking as I type this, but I can’t do it without you, so here it goes. On March 15th, in just a few days, I’ll be flying from Antarctica all the way to Australia stepping foot on every continent in between to break the Guinness World Record for the “Fastest Time to Visit All Seven Continents”.

"This is one of 2 world records I am attempting this month (more on the second one later). Why am I doing this? I’m doing this with a Nigerian passport to shed more light on the issue of passport privilege, or in our case the lack thereof. When I fully recover from having to apply for 10+ visas for this, and being rejected for 2 of them a total of 5 times, I’ll go in-depth about why we simply cannot afford to accept and be silent about the second-class treatment we’re subjected to when it comes to travel and visa requirements for citizens with low-mobility passports.

"I’m pushing the limits of one of the lowest-ranking passports in the world on this adventure, to show you what’s possible, and inspire you to see the world regardless of the limitations, while holding the spotlight over a much overlooked subject that affects over half of the world’s population - with the most affected people being Africans, both at home and in diaspora."

Reactions as lady announces attempt to break Guinness World Records

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post on TikTok.

@Dhee said:

"I’m honestly worried about flight cancellations or delays, you got this."

@Buka D reacted:

"Hello Alma, the announcement video is awesome! Goodluck making history & all the best queen!"

@_Therealhenry_ said:

"Abeg na paper una dey use cause when I heard the flight ticket and accommodation I almost fainted."

@Ajaiyeoba John Ajibola commented:

"This scares me but you've got this. Best of luck."

@Fego Daniels added:

"Listening to you i think I should have talked about my denied my work visa to Morocco. Sometimes it is not easy to talk about failures."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng