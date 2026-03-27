A graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, has gone viral after he used AI to generate photos.

The individual shared a video that showed how he was able to generate the stunning images

The graduate also explained how he felt immediately he saw the photos during his interaction with the AI.

A graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), who didn’t want to go for Photoshop, shared a trend online after he generated a perfect and good-looking image with AI.

The young man explained how he did everything and the process of generating the said photos in the viral post.

FUNAAB student shows off AI-created photos ahead of convocation. Photo Source: Tiktok/iamjustbright

Source: TikTok

FUNAAB graduates generate graduation photos with AI

Also, on the comments page, he mentioned that he used ChatGPT for the image generation.

@iamjustbright said at the beginning of the viral video:

"My convocation is in two weeks’ time, but then, photoshoot dey my mind, na so I enter AI make e give me one shoot make I fit use am for my photoshoot. Na so e give me this one."

The AI had initially generated a good photo for him; however, he continued the process and got a better and more standard image from the AI with him in a convocation gown.

FUNAAB graduate goes viral after generating photos with AI. Photo Source: Tiktok/iamjustbright

Source: TikTok

He continued in the TikTok video:

"As I first see this one, I know say this one sharp. Na so I tell am say make e give me that FUNAAB own, na so e give me this one. As I see am like this, happiness wan wound me."

The video shared online by @iamjustbright carries a description that reads:

"FUNAAB Class 2024/2025 Convocates. Na who wish me in advance go sabi my tent o."

The images he generated with ChatGPT impressed many people, who stormed the comment section of his post to speak about it.

Reactions as man generates images with AI

Vicky_beaut stressed:

"Shey na Funaab gown be that?"

Peterkeyz wrote:

"Create a picture of me in the studio with a convocation gown fitted on me complete cooperate wear, blending the light and add a little bit real. the contraste should be balance nice and clean."

WIZCHY IYANA IPAJA PHOTOGRAPHER shared:

"U no Dey shame."

FUNNYMOUTH added:

"The fact that I’m seeing this on another Funaab convocation ceremony day!"

santaboi wrote:

"Same thing wey me sef wan do."

CONTENT STUDIO IN ABEOKUTA said:

"Okayyy, men in tech."

OSHIMHE🧌 noted:

"Thank God I no dey pay for my babe shoot again."

David added:

"Use the same promt on Gemini."

Only1floxy stressed:

"Congratulations but you no use am."

Timmyyy shared:

"Cameraman no go chop again."

Akwaugo wrote:

"Abeg which AI be this?"

GPEE #EVENTLIFELINE added:

"How many fingers you get!?"

BASHORUN TIMI said

"Use Gemin and thank me later."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who graduated from the University of Lagos shared her school experience. She said she thought she would finish her degree quickly, but it took much longer than she expected.

UNILAG graduate shows off perfect CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos went viral after showing her very high CGPA on social media. She shared a video showing that she went to many night classes and studied at home.

She made history in her department, Finance, and was named the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.95.

Source: Legit.ng