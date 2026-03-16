A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) who repeated SS2 and wrote JAMB 4 different times has gone viral on social media

The individual explained why he repeated SS2 when asked by a social media user who made the statement on the comments page

He also showed off the prize he won from the university and the grade he finished with, despite repeating a class and writing UTME many times

A Nigerian man who repeated SS2 and wrote JAMB four times flaunts the prize he received after graduating with a first-class degree from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

The individual explained in a response to one of the comments on his post why he failed SS2 when he was in secondary school.

OOU graduate who repeated SS2 and sat JAMB 4 times celebrates online after graduation. Photo Source: Tiktok/hassanolamidenuru, JAMB

Source: TikTok

Graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University flaunts prize

Hassan Nurudeen Olamide posted a video of himself at the university auditorium showing the moment he received his prize for finishing with a first-class degree in Civil Engineering from the university.

@hassanolamidenuru wrote on his TikTok page and attached the video showing him receiving the prize:

"All Glory to God 🙏 First Class, Civil Engineering (OOU)."

In another video he posted, he showed a clear view of the prize he got for finishing with a first-class in Civil Engineering from Olabisi Onabanjo University, despite having repeated SS2 and written the JAMB exams four times.

Olabisi Onabanjo University graduate who repeated SS2 and wrote JAMB 4 times goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/hassanolamidenuru

Source: TikTok

Explaining why he repeated SS2 after being asked by a user, he responded:

"I no take book serious then."

The post shared by @hassanolamidenuru has since gone viral online, with many celebrating his academic achievement with him.

Reactions as man bags first class from OOU

Smile_Gadget noted:

"My own question no pass..,why you repeat ss2?"

ẞÌG JÕËs stated:

"oya come and explain why you repeat ss2"

Cloth Vendor In Ago-Iwoye shared:

"Congratulations and don’t forget to patronize me guys."

opeyemi omo alhaja said:

"A winner is a failure who keep on trying congratulations 🎉 🎉 stranger."

OLAGBEMINIYI GLOBAL EMPIRE noted:

"Congratulations luv I'm super proud of you Engr Hassan."

Wire Electrical’s shared:

"Congratulations my brother 🎉🎉🎉. Buh wait ooo shey u repeat ss2 sha?"

zainlys.maquillage added:

"Congratulations on your induction My Bro❤️🎉, greater heights inshallah."

OLAGBEMINIYI GLOBAL EMPIRE

ALHAMDULLILAH ROBILIHALLAMI said:

"Ccongratulations luv."

Adebesin Omolara shared:

"More wins my son's school daddy."

Albania stressed:

"Congratulations my bro."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that Emmanuel Oluloro, who wanted to study Accounting at the University of Ibadan, graduated with Upper Credit from The Polytechnic, Ibadan. He worked many jobs to save money for his JAMB and education, and despite not getting his dream course, he completed both his ND and HND successfully.

UNILAG graduate displays impressive CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that UNILAG graduate Sheu Tijani Lawal, who once thought he wasn’t university material, overcame the loss of his parents and other challenges to graduate with an impressive CGPA.

He self-sponsored his JAMB and post-UTME exams, scored 272 on JAMB, and finally gained admission to study Actuarial Science.

Source: Legit.ng