A Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) first-class graduate has expressed great joy at bagging a bachelor's degree in software engineering

When he was much younger, the FUTO graduate wanted to become an astronaut, and then a pharmacist, but picked an interest in tech after reading about Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his SS1

With a degree in software engineering, the young man is set to launch a platform aimed at transforming legal practice in Africa

Melvin Chukwukelunze, a Nigerian youth, has earned a first-class degree in software engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Melvin shared his academic achievement on LinkedIn and narrated how he ended up studying software engineering.

Melvin Chukwukelunze has bagged a first-class degree from FUTO. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Melvin Chukwukelunze

Source: UGC

How FUTO first-class graduate picked software engineering

Melvin revealed that he wanted to be an astronaut and then a pharmacist when he was younger, but developed an interest in tech after reading about the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, when he was in his SS1, and he made up his mind to be successful like the businessman.

"It’s official: I just graduated with a first-class degree, but the story of how I got here is anything but linear.

"If you had asked me while in secondary school what I wanted to be, I would have had no clue. When I was really young, I wanted to be an astronaut, then a pharmacist, and even a neurosurgeon.

"But things changed when I read about Elon Musk in SS1, that sparked a fire in me for tech, and all I knew was that I wanted to make something of myself and be successful just like him..." he wrote on LinkedIn.

Melvin later on changed his course of choice from chemical engineering to mechatronics, but had to use the supplementary list as he did not upload his WAEC results properly.

And that was how he found software engineering, describing it as the best thing that ever happened to him.

"Later, a bad dream made me switch my plans from Chemical Engineering to Mechatronics. I passed my JAMB exam, but because my WAEC result didn't get uploaded properly, I had to use the supplementary list. That's where I found Software Engineering, and it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me.

"My time in school was intense. It was filled with late nights, tough exams, and a lot of growth. But the absolute highlight wasn't just the grades; it was the incredible people I met and the friendships I built that will last a lifetime..."

FUTO graduate to launch platform

Melvin further announced that he would be launching a platform designed to transform the practice of law in Africa. In his words:

"Now I am taking the ultimate leap to launch llava a platform designed to transform legal practice here in Africa, combining everything I have learnt with my commitment to building a better Africa.

"If there's one thing I've learned, it's that your history doesn't determine your future. You can achieve anything you set your mind to if you keep pushing forward and trust the process."

Melvin Chukwukelunze studied software engineering at FUTO. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Melvin Chukwukelunze

Source: UGC

FUTO graduate celebrated on LinkedIn

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the FUTO graduate's post below:

Onyinyeoma Uzor-Okereke said:

"This is truly amazing and inspiring man.

"Let's do more 🔥🔥."

Oriaku Ndukwe said:

"I look forward to the change you'd bring into the world through your skills and knowledge. Congratulations Melvin of the 1% Clan."

Chima Emmanuel said:

"Super proud of you bro. Amazing thing we are doing at llava."

Ejiogu Gideon said:

"You're caught out for more, Melvin Soar!!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a FUTO graduate who dreamt of a first-class degree had reacted after seeing her final year results.

FUTO graduate bags master's from US university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a FUTO first-class graduate had earned a master's degree at Miami University in the US.

An excited Ruth Ndupu, who graduated from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, earned an MSc. in Chemistry.

On her LinkedIn page, Ruth shared that she bagged a first-class from FUTO before relocating to the US for her master's degree.

Source: Legit.ng