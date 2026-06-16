A young Nigerian lady celebrated as she earned a master’s degree from Miami University in the United States of America

She shared how she finally fulfilled her dream of having a master’s degree abroad and shared her experience

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comment section to celebrate her achievement

A Nigerian lady, Ruth Ndupu, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a master’s degree from Miami University in the United States of America.

An excited Ruth, who graduated from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, earned an MSc. in Chemistry.

A FUTO first-class graduate bags master's degree in US and begins PhD program. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ruth Ndupu

Source: UGC

FUTO graduate bags master’s degree in US

On her LinkedIn page, Ruth Ndupu shared that she bagged a first-class from FUTO before relocating to the US for her master's degree.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"A little girl from Nigeria dared to dream… and today, that dream feels a little more real. Through faith in God, resilience, and the support of amazing people along the way, I crossed a milestone I once only imagined.

"Today, I am grateful to share that I have officially graduated with my Master’s degree in Chemistry. Moving from Nigeria to the United States to pursue graduate school was one of the boldest decisions I have ever made. It taught me resilience and independence.

"And this is only the beginning… I am incredibly grateful to also be continuing this journey as I begin my PhD, excited for the opportunity to keep learning, growing, and contributing to science.

"To everyone who supported, encouraged, prayed for me, believed in me, and walked this journey with me, thank you. I do not take it for granted. To anyone chasing a dream that feels far away: keep going. Sometimes the life you are praying for is waiting on the other side of persistence. Here’s to growth, gratitude, and the next chapter."

A lady who bagged a first-class degree from FUTO earns a master’s degree in the US. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ruth Ndupu

Source: UGC

Reactions trail lady's master's graduation

Soromtochukwu Sylvia Ossai said:

"Immediately I read the phrase 'A little girl from Nigeria', I just sent you a connection request because I am also a little girl from Nigeria who does not only dare to dream but dreams big Congratulations ma."

Nwagrabe Precious said:

"Congratulations to you Ruth Ndupu I’m happy and proud of you this is so inspiring to the younger ones,"

Akinrinola Femi said:

"Congratulations Ruthie 💫 Keep soaring high."

Emmanuel Bernard said:

"Congratulations Ruthie, you are doing amazing."

Nneoma Oduoza said:

"Congratulations my girl Ruthie!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng