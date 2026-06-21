The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has addressed allegations that the party is dealing with crisis ahead of the 2027 election

The state chapter of the Labour Party recently issued a statement wherein it asked the APC in the state to contain its “internal political disagreements”

But reacting, the APC dismissed the narratives and issued a fresh challenge to the Alex Otti-led government

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress has raised the alarm over alleged plans to scuttle the unity in party.

The party’s reaction followed a claim by the state chapter of the Labour Party (LP) that supporters of Eric Opah and Henry Ikoh, a former minister of state for science and technology, were at loggerheads.

Recall that the APC declared Opah as its 2027 governorship candidate in Abia state. The party said Opah polled a total of 125,977 votes to defeat Ikoh, who scored 5,905 votes.

The APC in Abia hits back at the Labour Party in the state as the 2027 election gathers momentum.

Source: Twitter

The LP, in a statement signed by Iroegbu Emenike, its publicity secretary in the state, had urged the APC to ensure the alleged “governorship tussle” does “not threaten peace in Abia”.

2027: Abia APC hits back at LP

However, the APC, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 21, 2026, maintained that the party remains united in its quest to secure victory in the 2027 election in the state.

In the statement signed by Uche Aguoru, its spokesperson in the state, the party claimed the LP “is evidently terrified of facing a vibrant opposition at the ballot box”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the APC in Abia State remains united, focused, and firmly under the leadership of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, and under his watch the party has grown stronger and larger than ever, and we are more determined than ever to provide the people of Abia State with the credible leadership they deserve and to take over governance at all levels in the state come 2027,” the statement reads.

“No reasonable Nigerian will compare a factionalized party whose authenticity is yet to be settled by the Supreme Court with a stable, united, strong, functional, and well-organized party like the APC.”

Abia APC blasts Alex Otti-led government as the party trades words with the LP in the state.

Source: Facebook

Abia: APC tasks LP-led government on governance

The APC challenged the LP to address “the growing concerns of Abians regarding poor governance.”

It argued that differing views have always been a core of every democratic system and tackled those attempting to interpret such as division.

“The APC remains a party that accommodates diverse opinions, choices, freedom of expression, and healthy competition among its members. Differences of opinion are normal in every democratic institution and should not be mistaken for division,” it added.

“The APC is intact, stronger, and fully focused on winning the 3 Senatorial Seats, the 8 House of Representatives Positions, the 24 House of Assembly seats, and installing Dr. Eric Opah as governor in 2027.”

The party previously sent a message to candidates who lost during its primaries in the state.

2027: APC blasts Otti over political loyalty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia APC called out Alex Otti over his loyalty as he pursues re-election in the 2027 general election.

The party claimed that the governor is pretending to support the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government while secretly working against the ruling administration.

Source: Legit.ng