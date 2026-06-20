Award-winning US television director and producer James Burrows passed away at the age of 85 after a successful entertainment career

The Emmy-winning TV icon directed more than 1,000 episodes and helped create some of the most successful sitcoms in television history

Hollywood actors Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer paid emotional tributes on their social media pages to the late television icon

James Burrows, the celebrated American television director behind classics such as Friends, Cheers, and Taxi, has died at the age of 85.

According to People magazine, his family confirmed the news on Friday, though the time and place of his death were not disclosed.

The entertainment industry loses a television icon as award-winning director James Burrows passes away at the age of 85. Photo: therealjamesburrows

Source: Instagram

James Burrows, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in comedy television, leaves behind a career that shaped generations of viewers.

Tributes to James Burrows from ‘Friends’ stars

Two of Burrows’ most famous collaborators, Friends actors Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, remembered him with emotional tributes on social media.

Matt LeBlanc honoured James Burrows with a heartfelt Instagram post on June 20, sharing a selfie of the two of them at a sporting event.

The Hollywood actor explained how deeply Burrows had impacted his life and career.

“Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless.”

LeBlanc also posted a throwback photo from NBC’s 2016 special Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows, showing him and David Schwimmer embracing Burrows.

David Schwimmer shared the same image on his Instagram page, adding his own tribute.

“Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected.”

He went further, describing Burrows as a father figure on set, praising his warmth, humility, and generosity.

Schwimmer said James Burrows made actors feel safe and valued, and that thousands of people in the industry were blessed to learn from his talent.

“Jimmy, I miss you already and I’m forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend. Sending love and strength to Deb and the entire family. ♥️”

James Burrow's career milestones and achievements

James Burrows won 11 Emmy Awards and directed more than 1,000 episodes across numerous hit shows.

He was a pioneer of the multi-camera sitcom format, beginning in the 1970s with The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Laverne & Shirley, and The Bob Newhart Show.

His first Emmy came from directing Taxi, the groundbreaking comedy starring Danny DeVito, Andy Kaufman, and Tony Danza.

He co-created Cheers alongside James Brooks, directing 236 episodes and later contributing to its spin-off, Frasier. His directing credits also include Will & Grace, The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, and 3rd Rock from the Sun.

In recent years, Burrows made a rare on-screen appearance in The Comeback, reuniting with Lisa Kudrow for a satirical look at life behind the scenes of Hollywood sitcoms.

Hollywood actors pay their final respects on social media as legendary comedy television director James Burrows dies at 85 on Friday. Photo: therealjamesburrows

Source: Instagram

Paul Avery and wife dies in house fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American actor Paul Avery and his wife Sheila passed away following a tragic house fire at their home in New Jersey.

Rescuers found the elderly couple unconscious inside the burning property before administering emergency treatments.

They both succumbed to their severe injuries shortly after the incident while authorities investigated the cause of the fire.

Source: Legit.ng