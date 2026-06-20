Audu Sule Katagum, former deputy governor of Bauchi State, has passed away at 69 years old

He served as deputy governor under former Governor M.A. Abubakar of the PDP from 2018 to 2019

Tributes poured in, honouring his dedicated service and contributions to the community and public life

Audu Sule Katagum, the former deputy governor of Bauchi State, has reportedly died at the age of 69. Katagum was the deputy governor of the northwest state. He was in office between 2018 and 2019 during the administration of the former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

The former deputy governor reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, June 20. His death was announced in a statement by the digital and creative aide to the former Governor Abubakar, Shamsuddeen Lukman Abubakar, on the same day.

Architect Audu Sule Katagum, former PDP deputy governor of Bauchi, is dead Photo Credit: @officialPDPNg

Source: Twitter

According to Leadership, Abubakar added that the former deputy governor lived "a life of dedicated service to his community, Bauchi State and the nation." He added that details of the funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course. He served under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He then prayed that the Almighty Allah (SWT) would forgive the deceased his shortcomings, "grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this great loss. Ameen.”

The deceased was described as a respected politician and traditional title holder, being the Wazirin Katagum. Before emerging as the deputy governor of the state, he had served as the Chief of Staff at the Bauchi government house. He was survived by his wife, children and other relatives.

The late former governor was the son of the late elder statesman, Alhaji Sule Katagum, who was the pioneer chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FRSC) of Nigeria, and who was also the Wazirin Katagum. The Katagum Emirate had described the death as a great loss to the wider people of Bauchi. He was widely respected for his contributions to public service and community development.

Condolences as ex-Bauchi deputy governor dies

His demise has been mourned by several figures in the state. Below are some of those who have mourned the former deputy governor:

Abdul S. Abdul mourned the former deputy governor:

"With total submission to the will of Allah, we accept the news of the demise of an elder statesman, technocrat, philanthropist and father, Architect Audu Sule Katagum, Wazirin Katagum. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah. Condolences to all the good people of Bauchi State."

Aminu Adamu Mai Gyada prayed for the demise:

"INNALILLAHI WA'INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN... May Almighty Allah rest your soul, Arc. Audu Sule Katagum (Wazirin Katagum)."

Katagum Youth League expressed grief about the demise:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un. We join the entire Katagum Emirate in mourning the passing of His Excellency Arc. Audi Sule Katagum (Wazirin Katagum). We pray that Allāh SWT forgives his shortcomings, grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus, amin."

Bldr. Shams mourned the deceased:

"Today, his son, the Wazirin Katagum, Audu Sule, passed away. Allah Ya gafarta masu. Ameen."

Grief as former deputy governor of Bauchi, Audu Sule Katagum, dies Photo Credit: Original

Source: UGC

Farmers, herders clash in Bauchi community

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi communities have come under fresh tension following the renewed clash between farmers and herders on Thursday, June 4.

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that the incident happened in Lanzai and Dosho communities in the Darazo LGA of the state.

According to the police, no fewer than seven people died in the attack, six people were said to have been injured, and many properties were destroyed.

Source: Legit.ng