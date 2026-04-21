UTME 2026: Science Student Who Wants to Study Nursing at UNIPORT Shows Result, Posts Screenshot
- A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what she scored after sitting for the JAMB exam
- The young lady shared a screenshot of her scores in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics
- Her total UTME score caught the attention of many people who shared their observations online
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A young lady who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) posted her results online.
She showed what she got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).
Science student shares 2026 UTME result
Identified as @tukissbeauty2 on TikTok, the young lady posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.
According to the screenshot, the candidate wrote science subjects: English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.
The science student scored 52 in English, 46 in Biology, 44 in Physics and 61 in Chemistry, making a total score of 203.
See the screenshot of her result below:
In her TikTok post, the young lady appreciated God for her result and asked for the cut-off mark for nursing at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers state.
She wrote:
"JAMB result. God did. Guys pls what is uniport's cuttoff mark for nursing program."
See her TikTok post below:
UTME 2026: Reactions trail science student's result
The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
CHRIS STONE DC said:
"I'm writing mine tomorrow and I pray I come back with testimony."
Sparkle said:
got 200, disappointed my sis got 225 disappointed ,but it's well , actually they course is Nursing nd unilag
Alexnwamama said:
pls which course can I go for in Fed Uni Lafia with 230?
POCO SKYZ said:
UTME 2026: Science student shows screenshot of JAMB results, says her score wasn’t what she expected
I got 203 I almost cry, thank God finally
dyk_darah said:
congratulations 222 lower than expected but God did
dani.doyel said:
Waooh, mine is 284 to uniport in business management
Nurse Aisosa said:
congratulations mama waiting for mine am just scared
Pretty hilsy said:
I got 185 am just grateful I passed my cut off mark
Bae Glory29
my exact score Nd I felt unprepared. I pray I get public health
Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.
The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.
2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.
The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.
The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng