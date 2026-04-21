A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what she scored after sitting for the JAMB exam

The young lady shared a screenshot of her scores in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

Her total UTME score caught the attention of many people who shared their observations online

A young lady who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) posted her results online.

She showed what she got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A science student who wants to study nursing at UNIPORT posts 2026 UTME result. Photo: @tukissbeauty2

Source: TikTok

Science student shares 2026 UTME result

Identified as @tukissbeauty2 on TikTok, the young lady posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the candidate wrote science subjects: English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 52 in English, 46 in Biology, 44 in Physics and 61 in Chemistry, making a total score of 203.

See the screenshot of her result below:

A young lady who sat for the 2026 UTME posts her results online. Photo: @tukissbeauty2

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok post, the young lady appreciated God for her result and asked for the cut-off mark for nursing at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

She wrote:

"JAMB result. God did. Guys pls what is uniport's cuttoff mark for nursing program."

See her TikTok post below:

UTME 2026: Reactions trail science student's result

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

CHRIS STONE DC said:

"I'm writing mine tomorrow and I pray I come back with testimony."

Sparkle said:

got 200, disappointed my sis got 225 disappointed ,but it's well , actually they course is Nursing nd unilag

Alexnwamama said:

pls which course can I go for in Fed Uni Lafia with 230?

POCO SKYZ said:

I got 203 I almost cry, thank God finally

dyk_darah said:

congratulations 222 lower than expected but God did

dani.doyel said:

Waooh, mine is 284 to uniport in business management

Nurse Aisosa said:

congratulations mama waiting for mine am just scared

Pretty hilsy said:

I got 185 am just grateful I passed my cut off mark

Bae Glory29

my exact score Nd I felt unprepared. I pray I get public health

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng