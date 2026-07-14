Tanzania's immigration authority published a full list of 24 nationalities barred from obtaining a visa on arrival without special permission

Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, and Syria are among the countries whose nationals must apply for a visa before travelling to Tanzania

Stateless persons and individuals holding refugee status also face the same restriction under Tanzania's 2026 visa rules

Tanzania has officially identified 24 countries whose nationals are not eligible to obtain a visa on arrival at its borders, requiring them to secure authorisation in advance or obtain special permission from the Commissioner General of Immigration before travel.

The restriction is outlined in guidelines published on the Tanzania Immigration portal, which sets out the country's entry requirements for foreign nationals in 2026.

Tanzania has barred 24 countries from its 2026 visa-on-arrival scheme. Photo Credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Tanzania visa-on-arrival: Full list of excluded countries

According to the official guidance, nationals from the following countries cannot obtain a visa on arrival in Tanzania:

1. Afghanistan.

2. Bangladesh.

3. Burkina Faso.

4. Chad.

5. Eritrea.

6. Guinea Conakry.

7. Guinea Bissau.

8. Iran.

9. Iraq.

10. Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan).

11. Lebanon.

12. Mali.

13. Mauritania.

14. Niger.

15. Nigeria.

16. Pakistan.

17. Palestine.

18. Somalia.

19. Syria.

20. Sierra Leone.

21. Tajikistan.

22. Turkmenistan.

23. Uzbekistan.

24. Yemen.

Tanzania visa-on-arrival: What affected travellers must do

Nationals from the listed countries who intend to visit Tanzania are required to apply for and obtain a visa before arrival. Those who have received special permission from the Commissioner General of Immigration may also present that authorisation at the point of entry.

The restriction extends beyond country nationals. The guidance states that stateless persons and individuals recognised as refugees are similarly barred from obtaining a visa on arrival and must complete the visa application process before travelling to Tanzania.

Travellers from affected countries are advised to verify their requirements through the Tanzania Immigration portal well ahead of any planned journey to avoid being denied entry at the border.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Tanzania's tourism had taken a serious hit after the country's election killings.

Food critic shares experience in Tanzania

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, had recounted what happened when he told a woman 'Ikweji' in Tanzania.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, Famakin, in a video via his official Instagram account, announced his arrival in Tanzania; however, it came with a not-so-good experience for him.

The food critic revealed he told a female airport attendant, “Ikweji,” a line from Tanzanian singer and Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux's Joy featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Source: Legit.ng