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Tanzania Releases Official List of 24 Countries Excluded from its Visa on Arrival Scheme in 2026
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Tanzania Releases Official List of 24 Countries Excluded from its Visa on Arrival Scheme in 2026

by  Victor Duru
2 min read
  • Tanzania's immigration authority published a full list of 24 nationalities barred from obtaining a visa on arrival without special permission
  • Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, and Syria are among the countries whose nationals must apply for a visa before travelling to Tanzania
  • Stateless persons and individuals holding refugee status also face the same restriction under Tanzania's 2026 visa rules

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Tanzania has officially identified 24 countries whose nationals are not eligible to obtain a visa on arrival at its borders, requiring them to secure authorisation in advance or obtain special permission from the Commissioner General of Immigration before travel.

The restriction is outlined in guidelines published on the Tanzania Immigration portal, which sets out the country's entry requirements for foreign nationals in 2026.

Tanzania names 24 countries whose citizens are not eligible for visa on arrival in 2026
Tanzania has barred 24 countries from its 2026 visa-on-arrival scheme. Photo Credit: Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

Tanzania visa-on-arrival: Full list of excluded countries

According to the official guidance, nationals from the following countries cannot obtain a visa on arrival in Tanzania:

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1. Afghanistan.

2. Bangladesh.

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Visa-free entry: Turkey lists 21 countries whose citizens can enter with national ID only

3. Burkina Faso.

4. Chad.

5. Eritrea.

6. Guinea Conakry.

7. Guinea Bissau.

8. Iran.

9. Iraq.

10. Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzstan).

11. Lebanon.

12. Mali.

13. Mauritania.

14. Niger.

15. Nigeria.

16. Pakistan.

17. Palestine.

18. Somalia.

19. Syria.

20. Sierra Leone.

21. Tajikistan.

22. Turkmenistan.

23. Uzbekistan.

24. Yemen.

Tanzania visa-on-arrival: What affected travellers must do

Nationals from the listed countries who intend to visit Tanzania are required to apply for and obtain a visa before arrival. Those who have received special permission from the Commissioner General of Immigration may also present that authorisation at the point of entry.

The restriction extends beyond country nationals. The guidance states that stateless persons and individuals recognised as refugees are similarly barred from obtaining a visa on arrival and must complete the visa application process before travelling to Tanzania.

Read also

Turkey releases official list of 9 African countries whose citizens can apply for its eVisa in 2026

Travellers from affected countries are advised to verify their requirements through the Tanzania Immigration portal well ahead of any planned journey to avoid being denied entry at the border.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Tanzania's tourism had taken a serious hit after the country's election killings.

Food critic shares experience in Tanzania

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, had recounted what happened when he told a woman 'Ikweji' in Tanzania.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, Famakin, in a video via his official Instagram account, announced his arrival in Tanzania; however, it came with a not-so-good experience for him.

The food critic revealed he told a female airport attendant, “Ikweji,” a line from Tanzanian singer and Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux's Joy featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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