Biodun Stephen said producers and directors should not be blamed when actors’ on-screen kissing scenes become a source of tension in their marriages

She argued that actors who choose the profession and their spouses must understand their boundaries

Stephen said filmmakers should protect actors from being portrayed disrespectfully

Nollywood filmmaker Biodun Stephen has addressed concerns over married actors kissing in movies.

She insisted that protecting an actor’s marriage is not the responsibility of producers and directors.

Biodun Stephen says producers and directors should not be blamed when actors’ on-screen kissing scenes become a source of tension in their marriages. Photos: Biodun Stephen.

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the issue, Stephen said actors and their spouses must understand the nature of the profession and manage their personal boundaries accordingly.

‘That responsibility is not mine’

The filmmaker explained that kissing may sometimes be necessary to make a story believable, although it is not a major feature of her own filmmaking style.

According to Stephen, actors sell emotions and chemistry to audiences, and such chemistry can sometimes involve romantic scenes.

However, she said actors who are uncomfortable with kissing scenes are free to decline them, adding that she has often found alternative ways to tell their stories.

She stated:

“When you now begin to say things like, ‘the marriage, the home,’ I think that responsibility is on the actor who has chosen this profession, and also on the spouse of that actor. That responsibility is not my responsibility.”

Stephen stressed that filmmakers have a duty to protect actors from being presented in a lurid or disrespectful manner.

However, she drew a clear line between professional responsibility and an actor’s personal relationship.

“My job is to protect the actor… But my job is not to break your home,” she said.

Watch X video of Biodun Stephen clearing the air on actor's kissing scene

Reactions trail Biodun Stephen's video here:

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social users below:

@JefferyAFC stated:

"It’s unfortunate that you just admitted that you guys lack creative ways to generate intimacy other than kissing and also that you would rather make multiple meaningless movies rather than spending good time to make quality ones. This is an insult on your audience."

@ogundeleogd noted:

"Some scenes are totally unnecessary though and obviously exaggerated. We know they'll kiss. Simply let the lips touch each other and move on to the next scene. We don't need to know the style they are starting with."

@Wil_FredG shared:

"Me I can't even stand my woman kissing another man all cause of what.. Not even in this era wey be a lot of infections wey the name dey one kind many like mad... If she refuses the marriage is over.. In the first place sef me too no go marry anyone into acting.."

Biodun Stephen argues that actors who choose the profession and their spouses must understand their boundaries. Photo: Biodun Stephen.

Source: Instagram

Biodun Stephen blasts KWAM 1 over Bisola Badmus

Legit.ng earlier reported that Biodun Stephen reacted to the viral video of Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM1, reconciling with the son he shares with Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus.

A few days ago, a video went viral showing the music icon performing on stage and later embracing his son, stating that he had finally come back home.

Many also reacted to the clip, with some dragging the actresses who were celebrating and congratulating Badmus.

Source: Legit.ng