Popular TikToker Peller called out an unnamed '001' who allegedly ignored his wedding invitation despite benefiting from his support

Peller claimed several people had been stalling his invitations, accusing them of taking advantage of him over the years

The content creator warned he would publicly expose those he says used him once his August 24 wedding is over

Popular Nigerian TikToker Peller has set the internet alight after releasing a furious rant targeting an unnamed individual he referred to only as "001," accusing the person of snubbing his upcoming wedding invitation despite allegedly using him for personal gain in the past.

In a video that quickly went viral, a visibly frustrated Peller expressed his anger at guests who had been giving him the runaround over his wedding invitations, repeatedly promising to respond the following day but never following through.

Peller's emotional rant about industry betrayal gets everyone talking. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

"See, let me tell you guys something. I swear, You see those some of you people that I am sending invitations for my wedding, that you are doing as if, 'Tomorrow, you will bring it. Tomorrow…' You see all of you like that, that you have used me," he said in the video.

Peller Targets Unnamed '001'

While Peller stopped short of naming anyone directly, he kept directing his anger specifically at someone he labelled "001," suggesting this individual was not just ignoring the invitation but had benefited considerably from his goodwill in the past.

"You user. You us+r 001. Very big user. They don't want to show up for person, but you… You are using person. You are users! To whom it may concern, you are a user!" he fumed.

He was careful to note, however, that the snub itself was not what stung him most.

"It's not p+ining me, oh. I just want to send you an invitation. You are bad people! us+r!" he added.

Wedding Exposé Threatened for After August 24

Peller announced that his wedding is scheduled for August 24 and warned those he feels have mistreated him that a public reckoning is coming shortly after.

He set a specific date of August 1st for when things would come to a head, telling viewers,

"I will not talk anything. But that August 1st, we will join eyes. You will see."

He closed his rant with a direct threat to air his grievances online once the celebrations are done.

"No worry, now I finish my wedding, I go cast una online. Una be bad people! They use person like me. I'm glad to say una no use my glory finish!"

Watch Peller's viral video below:

Netizens react to Peller's rant

Fans and followers were quick to weigh in, with many speculating about who the mysterious "001" could be:

@rhemiiie commented:

"OLODO 😂"

@justt.kemzy wrote:

"This is a big disrespect Una don really see davido finish"

@tosin_hair reacted:

"Wait Mk davido come your wedding??😂 as how?? Una don really see that guy finish o 😟"

@princess_juliet_sb shared:

"Dear wizkid I love you 😂😂😂😂😂 if you know you grab 😛😂"

@obi_oma asked:

"Must everyone attend your wedding?"

@folatush01 said:

"GOD bless wiz 🦅😂"

@biguncleradio wrote:

"Na by force to come your wedding? Abi thunder wan fire this one ni?"

@vee_vy_ann_ noted:

"When Ishowspeed turned you down, you no make noise like this ooo😂😂😂"

Peller finally speaks out on the people he says took advantage of him. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller calls out his groomsmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian content creator Peller gave fans a glimpse into his wedding preparations with fiancée Jarvis, sharing a light-hearted video filmed while driving.

In the clip, he jokingly criticised his groomsmen for failing to buy their asoebi, pointing out that many regular guests had already purchased theirs while his closest friends were still expecting to receive the outfits for free.

Peller singled out fellow content creator Joe Blaq, playfully urging him to stop taking substances, look fresh, and prepare for the big day, noting that Jarvis's bridesmaids are beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng