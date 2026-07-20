Oman's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that visitors from more than 100 countries are exempt from entry visas for stays of up to 14 days

The exemption covers two separate groups of countries, with only eight African nations appearing in the groups when combined

Travellers must check which group their country falls under before planning a trip to Oman in 2026, and Legit.ng has shared the list of eligible African countries

Oman's Foreign Ministry has granted nationals from more than 100 countries and territories eligibility for a 14-day visa-free entry into the country in 2026, as part of broader efforts to boost tourism and simplify travel to the Gulf nation.

The policy, published on the ministry's official website, divides the qualifying countries into two groups.

Oman has granted the citizens of eight African countries visa-free entry for 14 days. Photo Credit: Paolo Blocco, R.Hackenberg

Source: Getty Images

Travellers whose countries appear on either list may enter Oman without a visa for a maximum stay of 14 days.

African countries covered by Oman exemption

A small number of African nations feature across both groups of the visa-free policy.

The following countries from the continent appear in the first group:

1. Mauritius.

2. Seychelles.

3. South Africa.

The second group includes additional African nations:

1. Algeria.

2. Egypt.

3. Mauritania.

4. Morocco.

5. Tunisia.

Travellers from these African countries fall within the broader list of over 100 nations covered by the exemption.

Oman visa: Full scope of policy

Beyond Africa, the visa-free arrangement covers a wide range of countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. Notable nations in the first group include the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia, South Korea, and most European Union member states.

The second group, which also qualifies for the 14-day exemption, includes India, Mexico, Vietnam, Jordan, Cuba, and several Central American and Central Asian nations.

The ministry noted that the policy aligns with national efforts to make Oman a more accessible and attractive destination for international visitors.

Travellers are advised to consult the Foreign Ministry's entry visa page directly to confirm their country's status and any conditions that may apply before travelling.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Oman had named the only five countries eligible for its visa-free entry.

Turkey lists African countries eligible for eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Turkey had named the nine African countries whose citizens are eligible for its eVisa.

This development leaves the vast majority of the continent's nationals without access to the streamlined online application process.

Citizens from all other African countries are not listed as eligible and would need to apply for a Turkish visa through alternative channels.

Source: Legit.ng