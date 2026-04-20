A Nigerian lady has cried profusely after checking her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

The lady seemed extremely disappointed in the result, putting the blame on the supposed "village people"

Her sad outburst stirred many reactions on social media. Many people tried to motivate and encourage her not to lose trust in God

A Nigerian lady who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has cried out in pain after checking her score.

The young lady recently wrote her JAMB exams but was sadly disappointed with the result. Her sorrow was so deep that she blamed the result on "village people."

A Nigerian lady cries out in pain after the release of her JAMB result. Photo credit: @kheji098/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady, with the username @kheji098, took to TikTok shedding deep tears while facing the camera.

The young lady could be heard questioning God about why she had a poor score despite having prayed to him before and during the examination.

Nigerian lady cries, shares JAMB scores

Crying profusely, she could be heard saying:

"God. I prayed to you. I did this exam well. I made sure I finished it. I read the question well. It is not my result. I will say it boldly. This is not my result. JAMB look for something to do. I sat down, and I did it well."

Capturing the emotional video, she said:

"JAMB change this dis not my result

Village people why una do dis to me."

During a conversation in the comments section, she disclosed that she had 177.

A Nigerian lady shares her UTME score on social media. Photo credit: @kheji098/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watch the video of her expressing her deep sorrow below:

Reactions to JAMB candidate's tearful moment

Legit.ng collected some reactions from TikTok users. Some of the comments are below.

SallyMally said:

"Same here am just crying since Dear Falaye Glory Oluwafikemi, Your 2026 UTME Result: ENG: 35, PHY: 53, BIO: 41, CHE: 32, Aggregate: 161."

Kofowolowa wrote:

"You can do change of institution if you did not meet your school cut -off mark DONT hurt yourself ml."

Omotoke commented:

"same here I was sure of what I did in exam but when I see my results if feel like ending thing."

@lovelyjokky said:

"Me wey con do wrong combo nko. I never even check am."

omowumi 2025 stated:

"Me self I score 124 I no crying why are you crying."

ummaira commented:

"Why am I crying when I saw your video, and I haven't checked mine since on Thursday 16th I wrote jamb, not that I'm scared because I have faith I will pass and God will help me... my sister so sorry it's okay, God will do the best for you."

Young Drip commented:

"I scored 177 for my first time, and I didn't finish my jamb. It pain me, but all is well. You don't need to cry, put everything to God. God knows what is doing, and never lose your trust in God."

UTME candidate shares her result online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UTME candidate Tijani Precious Enioluwa shared a video showing how she checked her 2026 JAMB result via the official SMS method.

She shared her aggregate score along with individual marks in English Language, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry.

Despite the excellent score, she expressed mixed feelings, saying she felt both grateful and unhappy with her result.

Source: Legit.ng