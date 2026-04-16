Following the controversy that trailed the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son, the pastor has rolled out a new offer for his autistic daughter

News of the offer had drawn nationwide attention after the pastor called for eligible bachelors to marry his adopted autistic daughter

As details of the benefits surfaced online, a lawyer has informed the pastor of the legal implications of marrying off autistic children

The offer by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, to any man willing to marry his 21-year-old autistic daughter generated enormous public attention.

The announcement soon became a heated national story as details emerged about the extensive support and promises he had arranged for the intending groom.

A lawyer writes OPM pastor about legal risks of marrying off his autistic children. Photo: Awele ideal, Chibuzoe Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

This came shortly after the pastor had married off his autistic son to a mother of three, and had offered them gifts and money.

Autistic children’s marriage: Lawyer writes to OPM pastor

Reacting to the viral news, a lawyer identified as Awele Ideal on Facebook wrote to the cleric regarding his decision.

Her Facebook post read:

“Dear Apostle Chibuzor of OPM, I hope this message finds you well. Recently, you have been addicted to marrying off Autistic persons whom you claimed to be your “Children”. So, I am by this post informing you as well as educating my esteemed followers of the Legal implications of your actions.

“First, it is very important to know that Autism is a spectrum and many autistic individuals are fully capable of consenting to and sustaining marriages. Autism by itself does not remove a person’s right to marry. But where the condition is so serious that the person cannot understand or consent to marriage, Nigerian law may regard such a marriage as invalid.

“Secondly, a valid marriage must be entered into voluntarily. Any arrangement that forces, pressures, or tricks an autistic person into marriage has severe legal consequences for those organizing it.

“Therefore, marrying off an autistic person is a complex legal and ethical matter that depends entirely on whether the individual has the legal capacity to consent to the marriage. While many autistic adults can and do enter into valid, loving marriages, "marrying off" an individual particularly if it involves coercion, severe impairment or non-verbal status carries significant LEGAL RISKS like exploitation, fraud, and nullity.

“Some Key Legal Implications include…

“1) Capacity to Consent: Marriage is a legal contract requiring that both parties understand the nature, duties, and responsibilities of the partnership. If an autistic person lacks the intellectual or emotional capacity to understand these obligations, the marriage could be deemed void or voidable.

“2) Voidability of Marriage: If the person was married under duress, by deception, or was unable to provide informed consent due to a severe intellectual disability, the marriage can potentially be annulled.

“3) Exploitation and Abuse: Arranging a marriage for a dependent adult without their active, understood consent can be interpreted as exploitation or traffickking, particularly if the arrangement involves financial incentives or as in this recent cases, "sponsoring" the marriage.

“4) Guardianship Issues: If a guardian or parent forces a marriage, it could be a violation of their fiduciary duties. Conversely, if an autistic person is under legal guardianship, they might be legally prohibited from marrying without court permission.

“Under our Nigerian law, a person must have the mental capacity to understand and freely consent to the marriage he/she is contracting. If the person lacks the mental capacity then the marriage may be challenged in court as voidable or null.

“The Nigerian Matrimonial Causes Act provides that a marriage may be annulled if at the time of the marriage one party was of unsound mind, mentally defective or unable to give valid consent because of mental incapacity.

“The law also defines a “mental defective” as someone whose mental development is so limited that the person is unfit for the responsibilities of marriage. Nigerian court could declare the marriage voidable upon an application by any of the parties, their guardian or any interested person.

“Apostle Chibuzor of OPM has used and still using enticement to lure lazy adults into marrying his autistic children and my candid advice to him is that he should provide a caregiver for his autistic children instead of a life partner.

“Sir, take the hints from this post and stop your new found addiction of using your autistic children as caricature of human dignity.”

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM is under fire for giving out his autistic children out in marriage. Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng