A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who is a member of Deeper Life Bible Church has spoken about how the church's structure, training, and grounding contribute to one's upbringing

The lady, who was born and raised in a Deeper Life home, noted that childhood in the church was serious business, and what they were taught then stays with you even as an adult

According to the lady, she was already in a pleated skirt, in her white, blue, or pink blouse, singing in the children’s choir from as early as she could talk

Peace Augustine, a lady born and brought up in Deeper Life Bible Church, has shared her thoughts on the strict and disciplined upbringing of children in the Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi-led church.

Peace, who has no ear piercings, recalled asking her mother why she does not have them, and she was told that it was how God created her and that she was fearfully and wonderfully made.

Peace Augustine stated that childhood in Deeper Life Church was serious business. Photo Credit: Peace Augustine, PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

Deeper Life member speaks on church's discipline

Reflecting on her church's disciplined and structured godly upbringing of children in a Facebook post on April 11, Peace noted that she began singing in the children's choir from as early as she could talk.

Peace added that childhood in the church was serious business, recounting how they were taught Bible recitations until you could quote verses in your sleep, learning how ot use an instrument from a young age and attending rehearsals and services.

"...From as early as I could talk, I was already in a pleated skirt, my white, blue, or pink blouse,singing in children’s choir.

"Childhood in church was serious business:

"Bible recitations till you can quote verses in your sleep.

"Learning instruments from a young age.

"Services, rehearsals, discipline… no dulling..." Peace wrote.

Peace hailed Deeper Life Church, stressing that it did its job with respect to building a solid and strong foundation for children.

Peace noted that the trainings and lessons Deeper Life Church gave her as a child remain with her even as an adult, and she expressed gratitude to the church for that.

"...Fast forward to now, and I can honestly say this:

"When it comes to building a strong, solid foundation as a child, Deeper Life did its job.

"You may not understand it then, but you grow up and realize… that structure, that training, that grounding? It stays with you.

"And for that, I’m grateful."

Peace Augustine states that Deeper Life Church did a good job in building a solid and strong foundation for a child. Photo Credit: Peace Augustine, PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail Deeper Life Church member's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Deeper Life Church member's post below:

Adesuwa Agatha Edokhagba said:

"I'm not deeper life but my daughter asked my the same question when she was in primary 3. I told her the same. That God created her without holes in her ears and she's beautiful. She's in secondary sch now and I'm so happy she very expressive."

Keren-happuch Voices said:

"There is no how you will see a deeper life member that you will not know. No matter what it may be, they can still be recognized except you aren't really meticulous. Apart from that, if you have a deserning spirit as a Christian, you will know."

Umoh Amos said:

"We have mix multitude in Deeper Life today, they go to church and listen to the message but still behaving as sinners.

"Please if you have saved continue till the end do not look back.

"My prayer is that God should preserve you till the end in Jesus Name Amen."

Ogunsola Ezekiel said:

"Children are easy to nurture because they always believe you particularly their classroom teachers. Let me remind us it was earrings, bangles, etc., Aaron collected from the women melted them before moulding it into an animal. People who pierced their nose, ears were born slaves in Israel. Our Sisters are beautiful, cute, attractive without putting on earrings."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady born in Deeper Life Church had listed four things that she has never heard Pastor Kumuyi preach on

Ex-Deeper Life Church pastor mentions his salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor who left Deeper Life Church had mentioned how much he was paid every month.

In a Facebook post, Pastor Great, who now runs Word and Life Christian Ministries, stated that more than two Deeper Life Church overseers had greatly wronged him.

He alleged that some overseers did evil against him, and added that all attempts to bring the issue to Kumuyi's notice were unsuccessful, accusing the overseers and a poor communication medium of the church of frustrating his efforts.

Source: Legit.ng