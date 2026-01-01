A preacher who quit the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, popularly known in Nigeria as Deeper Life Church, has opened up about his monthly salary when he was in the Pastor Kumuyi-led church

According to the pastor, more than two overseers of Deeper Life Church did evil directly to him, which was beyond his imagination

Mixed reactions have followed the pastor's account of what triggered his exit from the church and the salary he received

Pastor Dr Great Olalekan Martins, a former cleric at Deeper Life Church, has opened up about his exit from the church founded and overseen by Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi.

In a Facebook post, Great, who now runs Word and Life Christian Ministries, stated that more than two Deeper Life Church overseers had greatly wronged him.

A former Deeper Life Church pastor says he earned N25k monthly. Photo Credit: Great Olalekan Martins, PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

Ex-Deeper Life Church pastor speaks on salary

The pastor shed light on how some overseers did evil against him, and added that all attempts to bring the issue to Kumuyi's notice were unsuccessful, accusing the overseers and a poor communication medium of the church of frustrating his efforts.

While exposing his ordeal in Deeper Life Church, Kabba region, the cleric mentioned that his salary was N25k monthly with no additional remuneration. His statement partly read:

"...The truth be told, more than two Overseers did evil directly to me beyond my imagination. It all started with one, pst...of Deeper Life Bible Church, Kabba region.

"He fraudulently deducted my salary against pastor Kumuyi's instruction. My salary was just twenty-five thousand naira (N25,000) with no other remuneration attached to it, while his own salary from Lagos is around three hundred thousand naira (N300,000), with other remunerations like health allowance, children's school fees allowance, transportation allowance.

"Yet pst... out of greediness and wickedness was deducted out of my small salary in the name of GS when pastor Kumuyi had ordered that such deduction should stop..."

A former pastor at Deeper Life Church said he was paid N25k monthly. Photo Credit: Great Olalekan Martins, PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

See the pastor's post below:

Deeper Life Church: Ex-pastor's statements stir reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Deeper Life pastor's post below:

Bamisaye Caleb Bugzydemics said:

"Sir, someone that created a salary scale of 25k with no benefits and 300k with numerous side benefits in the same vineyard of God where you're supposed to be brothers. Yet you keep absolving the G.S of wrongdoing. The Sokoto of the problem is G.S and that's where your bomb should land. That's the root, if not...there will be more cases, worse than this to come.

"You are always making excuses for him, he doesn't know. People create systems of control that work for them and relax/act aloof, you're merely blaming the structure Sir."

Joseph Arema said:

"Watch what you say for heaven sake."

Evangelist Emmanuel Igang said:

"Great Olalekan Martins,

"Put a message of Salvation here and you won't have a good attention or responses,

"But a message that will generate strifes and tarnish the image of the body of Christ will always attract attention,

"Let's be wise because the devil is actively in search of opening to penetrate."

Ejima Anthony said:

"The people you mention also have their own side of story to tell but if though they were wrong its not a suggestion of the fact that you generalize all overseers."

Ajagbe Gabriel Monday Abbey said:

"The conclusion of the matter is that with all these type of post everytime, you have already closed the gate of heaven against yourself, pastor be won."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kumuyi had opened up on the retirement plan for him as Deeper Life Church general overseer.

Ex-Deeper Life member who left Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former member of Deeper Life Church has recounted why he left Christianity.

According to the man, his mum suffered a stroke eight years ago, and the pastors and the church were not helpful when they turned to them for a solution.

This, he said, opened his eyes to reality and made him develop a deep hatred for Christianity. His sad experience triggered mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng