A Nigerian lady shared her happiness with netizens after successfully completing her cake training

In a now-viral video, the returnee from abroad said she travelled from the Netherlands to Nigeria to learn how to bake cakes

According to her, she started over, cried and rebuilt everything, and luckily everything turned out well for her

A Nigerian lady expressed excitement online after finishing a baking course that marked a turning point in her life.

She had made the decision to leave Netherlands and return to her home country specifically to acquire skills in cake making.

Lady leaves Netherlands and successfully completes cake training in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Silver Rose/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady wee leaves Netherlands to learn baking

Her experience was emotionally draining for her, as she faced setbacks and tears, but she overcame the difficulties and achieved a positive outcome.

The lady, identified as @SilverRose on TikTok, explained that her trip took her from the Netherlands back to Nigeria with the sole purpose of training as a baker.

She described the process as one that overwhelmed her, admitting that she had to begin again from scratch, endure moments of crying, and piece her plans back together.

After all the struggle, she believed her faith and hard work paid off and everything eventually worked in her favour.

In her words:

"I travelled from Netherlands to Nigeria to learn how to bake cake.This journey almost broke me but God carried me through. From the Netherlands to Nigeria. I came to learn baking, started over, cried, and rebuilt everything. And somehow, it all worked out."

Lady shares how she left Netherlands to learn baking in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Silver Rose/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as abroad-based lady returns to learn baking

TikTok users reacted to her story in the comments section.

@Spirit _ Journey said:

"I must learn work before I travel."

@Nmababe said:

"Awwwww you didn’t come on my fyp for nothing. This has been my plan since I noticed I loved baking. Congrats, He’s really a God who never forgets his own."

@joyuc said:

"I never been so proud of a stranger, Big Congratulations girl."

@Jessyberry said:

"Girl to girl learn hand wrk any giving opportunity when you get to Nigerian congratulations dear."

@anthoniaesuoma said:

"Congratulations, may God crown ur efforts with success always."

@Happyzone said:

"I did the same thing in 2022, my madam and fellow apprentice didn’t I came from abroad, I humbled myself and learnt, l although the basics and that’s what I’m using to make small small money now in Italy."

@sandracruz said:

"This is a skill that I always want to learn but yet to see someone close to my area that's very good in it. Can't go too far."

@Jcakes&confectionery said:

"You came to the right place RAKI’S Confectionery."

@Nmababe said:

"Awwwww you didn’t come on my fyp for nothing. This has been my plan since I noticed I loved baking. Congrats, He’s really a God who never forgets his own."

See the post below:

Lady proudly shows off baking skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady impressed many on TikTok after showing off the creative work that she singlehandedly pulled off.

In an intriguing video, the talented baker flaunted her latest masterpiece, a generator cake that she crafted to look super realistic.

Source: Legit.ng