A young Nigerian lady who bought a 5kVA solar inverter has taken to social media to share her testimony

She mentioned the amount she bought the solar system for after the transformer in her community got bad

She also gave important advice to Nigerians after she talked about what she experienced after purchasing the solar inverter

A Nigerian lady who bought a 5kVA solar inverter with 6 panels (after her street generator got bad) has shared her experience with Nigerians a few months after using it.

The lady explained that before she purchased the solar inverter and panels, she was told that she would have to pay a specific amount for the system.

Lady reveals total cost of 5kVA solar system after transformer failure. Photo Source: Facebook/Damilola Afolabi

Source: TikTok

Lady buys 5kVA solar inverter, shares experience

However, after a series of research, she was able to make up her mind and spend within a low budget on a solar inverter.

Damilola Afolabi said in the viral post:

“They said you need like 10 million for solar, who started that story? Because I believed it too until last year showed me and my family shege.”

“November, our transformer got bad. Just like that, no light. Not for a few days, but for months. We had a generator, but that one was just managing. It could not carry two freezers, AC systems, pumping machine, so everything was a struggle.”

“I got tired.”

“I went online, read a bit, called my guy that does solar, and we set up a 5kVA inverter with 6 panels and the other things we needed.”

“I did not even spend up to 3 million.”

Nigerian lady shares testimony after buying 5kVA solar inverter. Photo Source: Facebook/Damilola Afolabi

Source: Facebook

After purchasing the solar inverter and using it for 3 months, she spoke about her experience and how people in her community have also been benefiting from it.

She shared:

“For three good months, no NEPA and we were very fine. We ran fully on solar.”

“Our house even turned into a small community spot 😭

"We put a socket outside, left the tap running, people came to charge their phones, fetch water, just sort themselves out. It became normal.”

“That was when it clicked for me. Solar is not just about light, it is peace of mind.”

“Till today, my parents still pray for me because of that decision. And the funny part? That hot afternoon sun we complain about is when solar is doing its best work.”

“We use our electric cooker, the day, especially when the sun is scorching. Fans and freezers run all day without stress.”

“No noise, no buying fuel. I can’t remember the last time we turned on our generator sef.”

She shared advice to Nigerians in the post after using the solar inverter to her satisfaction for just a few months.

She continued in her Facebook post:

“If you can afford it, think about it. You don’t even have to start big. Start small and build up.”

“And please, if you are going into it, try and get a lithium battery. It costs more but it will save you stress later. That cheaper option can frustrate you with time.”

“Solar really changed things for us. Tell me the truth, if you get the chance, will you still choose generator or just go for solar?”

Edit:

“You need a perfect gift for your family, especially if they stay in a community that has inadequate power supply-get them a solar system and come back to thank me. You all know I don’t gatekeep things.”

Reactions as lady shares experience using solar

Ujunwa Echefu stressed:

"Start now to be saving money you will use to change your battery in about 3yrs time, solar is good but know that using only solar where there's no electricity to support it will make you to change your battery faster because the battery life will die faster, am talking out of experience, ours lasted for almost 3yrs before we change new battery, solar is life saver but the battery is not everlasting ooo."

Steven Nwaobi noted:

"This is a life saver…na Sun dey pay my light bills…with 6 275watts panel on my roof i nor dey worry myself…Light na waterrrrrr."

Egoh Ayamba added:

"Solar is bae mami. Whenever I hear folks run generator, I instantly pity them in my mind."

Albert Tino Okechukwu shared:

"I put mine last year same 5kva hybrid inverter with 6 pieces 600 watts panels, truly solar carry peace of mind no be lie."

Balogun David Horlanrewaju Boldave noted:

"You're absolutely right, my small sunking solar system I got with distress when I burn over 30k fuel bcos of 2 days exam still make me feel very comfortable with 4 bulbs and fan all through the day, I also charge my phone without thinking of ikedc, I am working on the full one that will do all the magic soon. In present Nigeria try get a solar system, e get why."

Belvy Amarachi Eboh noted:

"From my mouth to God's ears. As I plan to relocate to this cheaper place that has light issues,God will provide funds to buy solar that will give me peace. Amen."

Bolarinwa Temitope said:

"Solar is the best investment not wasting of money I’m enjoy my solar use it for freezer blender and some appliances at home 🏠 self I’m just planning to get lithium battery because nah 1tubular battery I’m using with 2 350watt panel it so easy for me because I’m installer."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared his experience after installing a 15kVA solar inverter in his home. He said he has been using the system for one month and has not regretted going off-grid.

According to him, the inverter can power his full duplex for a whole day when fully charged, and he bought the entire system for about N6 million.

Reactions as landlords reject rooftop solar experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that several Nigerians have shared their frustrations over landlords stopping them from installing solar panels on rooftops.

Many tenants said they decided to use solar systems because of poor electricity supply in the country, but their plans were later blocked by their landlords or house managers.

Source: Legit.ng