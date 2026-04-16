A Nigerian lady has shared her airport encounter after sitting next to streamers Jarvis and Peller in a VIP section

She said she was too shy to ask for a photo despite seeing other people approach them freely

The lady disclosed the influencers' reactions as her video of the moment sparked reactions online

A Nigerian lady has shared her airport encounter with popular streamers, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata (Jarvis or Jadrolita) and Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja (Peller).

Sharing her encounter on TikTok, the lady @niffer51 posted a short video of the TikTok couple sitting on a chair in the airport, unaware they were being recorded.

A Nigerian lady who met Peller and Jarvis at the airport speaks about what happened. Photo credit: @niffer51/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she sat next to Peller and Jarvis in the VIP section of the airport, but did not have enough courage to ask them for a picture.

Lady recounts encounter with Jarvis and Peller

Speaking about their reactions to people approaching them for photos, she said they acted nicely with it.

A Nigerian lady sights Peller and Jarvis at the airport. Photo credit: Peller, Jarvis/TikTok

Source: Instagram

She said:

“I sat next to peller and Jarvis at the vip section in the airport but was too shy to ask them for a picture.

They were so nice people came and took pictures with them but I was too shy to ask for a picture @PEŁŁER @JARVIS AI”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady's encounter with streamers

Her TikTok post gathered a variety of reactions from TikTokers. Some commended her for maintaining her position; others believed she missed a rare opportunity.

Some of the comments are below:

Pretty_petite said:

"E good as you respect yourself."

Bennyberry commented:

"Thank God you didn’t ask because Peller was on para mood."

sandracates246 commented:

"Make dem self ask me for a picture lolz...if everybody be like me...life for balance."

BOYKA wrote:

"I no fit see celeb go take pictures with am I fit walk pass you self without showing say I know you."

Battyscot said:

"I think say dey done brake up or dey just dey deceive their fans online."

Mega of good life stated:

"No be say you dey shy na pride no Miss this kin opportunity because this video for go viral than this. 😂"

Clara stitches commented:

"As them be God or na them dey feed you ask for picture na dey whyne yourself."

INGRID wrote:

"Omo you miss oo, una dey shy o shuuu, but you video is good too."

Following a 2025 breakup, car accident, and intense public scrutiny, the duo (who are roughly 22 and 18, respectively) have engaged in a tumultuous “situationship,” often discussing their personal issues publicly on livestreams. Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jarvis, during a livestream session with Peller, openly spoke about the date they intend to have their first child.

TVC news blast Peller over Maldives comment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller stated that Nigerian civil servants cannot afford a Maldives vacation after spending over ₦30 million on his recent trip with his girlfriend, Jarvis, to the luxury destination.

TVC News responded with a studio panel discussion, describing Peller's statement as insensitive and rude to civil servants who serve the nation with integrity and honour.

Source: Legit.ng