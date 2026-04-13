A Sierra Leonean man popularly known for his good football forecasting skills has given his predictions for two of the four forthcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches

Barcelona have a 2-0 deficit to overcome against Atletico Madrid if they must make it into the UEFA Champions League semi-final, while PSG holds a 2-0 advantage over Liverpool

And the Sierra Leonean man has predicted the outcomes of the second-leg ties in the separate matches involving Barcelona and PSG

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man, has predicted the outcomes of the UEFA Champions League matches between PSG and Liverpool as well as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

In the return leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, April 14, Barcelona must win by three goals to overcome a 2-0 deficit and book their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

A man predicts that Atletico Madrid and Liverpool will not make it to the semis of the UEFA Champions League. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, X/@ChampionsLeague

Source: Facebook

In the other second-leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final match on April 14, Liverpool is in the same position as Barcelona, after suffering a 2-0 defeat against PSG and must win by three goals at Anfield to advance to the semi-final.

UCL: Man's prediction of 2 matches

Taking to Facebook on April 13, Amadu predicted that PSG would defeat Liverpool again at Anfield, and forecasted that Barcelona would carry the day against Atletico and make it to the semis. He wrote:

"PSG will beat Liverpool again today. And for Barcelona, it will be a long walk to the semis but they will get there."

Mixed reactions trailed the man's recent football predictions.

A man predicts that PSG and Barcelona will make it into the semis of the UEFA Champions League. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

UCL: Man's predictions generate mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Ibrahim Jeima Jr. said:

"Today?

"I know PSG has to beat Liverpool but not today.

"Sometem na Manchester United u don forget.

"Na Manchester United get game tday."

Ibrahim Musa said:

"I don't see Barcelona going forward this their bottom line."

Zac Micheal said:

"We will win but qualifying is not guaranteed tomorrow."

Jacob A Ngegba said:

"Go and sleep after your night shift. Today is Monday sir."

Allen Karumbidza said:

"Today, yes tomorrow Liverpool will win resoundingly."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man with 15 correct predictions had forecast the results of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted the winner of the UEFA Champions League after the quarter-finals first-leg games were played.

The four fixtures produced thrilling results, with three away wins and one home victory, setting up a tense second leg as fans anticipate possible comebacks. Bayern Munich stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, April 7, with goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane before Kylian Mbappe pulled one back. Arsenal edged Sporting Lisbon 1-0, with substitute Kai Havertz scoring a late winner in the 90+1st minute at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool 2-0, with Desire Doue opening the scoring before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled the advantage. In the final quarter-final tie, Atletico Madrid shocked 10-man Barcelona 2-0 at the Camp Nou. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring just a minute after Pau Cubarsi was sent off, before Alexander Sorloth sealed the win in the 70th minute.

Source: Legit.ng