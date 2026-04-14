A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate has celebrated completing her undergraduate studies after six years at Nigeria's premier university

What should have been a four-year academic programme became six years, and the lady, who bagged a first-class honours degree, explained why

She reflected on her project defence day on January 9, noting that she could not take pictures as her mind was occupied with acing it

Oluwadarasimi Otunla, a young lady, has graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI), bagging a first-class honours degree from the Department of Psychology.

The fresh graduate celebrated her academic milestone on LinkedIn.

A lady who spent six years at the University of Ibadan finally graduates. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Oluwadarasimi O., ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate reflects on journey

Oluwadarasimi, in her LinkedIn post, started with a quote from The Big Bang Theory and reflected on her project defence, which was on January 9.

According to Oluwadarasimi, she could not take pictures on the day of her defence because she was too occupied with how to ace it.

The UI graduate further revealed that she finished secondary school in 2020 and immediately got admission into the university, but was held back by a strike, which is why her four-year programme became six.

"...Finishing secondary school in 2020, getting admission immediately, then being held back by the strike until January 2022, stretched what should have been a 4-year journey into 6. Six years.

"And now, after all that time, I have my Bachelor’s degree. That is something worth celebrating.

"I couldn’t have wished to do it anywhere else. The First and the Best, University of Ibadan. Being a student here wasn’t just school; it was an experience..."

Oluwadarasimi hinted at her next plan.

"...I may be transitioning into Neuroscience, but I’ll always remember where I started. First and foremost, I was a Psychologist."

A lady shares why she spent six years at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Oluwadarasimi O.

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan graduate congratulated by netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's LinkedIn post below:

Emmanuel Latunde said:

"This is amazing. Congratulations to you, Oluwadarasimi O."

Olawale Folarin said:

"Big congrats, first class graduateeee."

Hannah Babanta said:

"Congratulations and more wins. Cheers!"

Justice Ogar said:

"Congratulations 👏🏿. Those of us that gained admission during the COVID era really went through a lot 🤧."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had graduated from the University of Ibadan as the overall best graduating student in her faculty.

Lady graduates from UI, shares her story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady named Ayomikun Oyesiji, who attempted the SSCE multiple times, had finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

In a LinkedIn post, Ayomikun shared her graduation photoshoot as she reflected on her academic journey. According to Ayomikun, her academic journey at UI was purely on faith, as she had no grand aspirations mapped out, nor did she figure things out beforehand.

She mentioned she just took every step as grace allowed and as she trusted God daily. Ayomikun further revealed that she sat for up to seven SSCE exams, excluding the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Source: Legit.ng