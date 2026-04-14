A Nigerian lady has celebrated her marriage to her husband, whom she connected with on Facebook, after he sent her a message in 2024

According to the newlywed lady, she never knew that replying to the man's Facebook message two years ago would turn out to be the best decision she ever made

She shared her first-ever Facebook chat with her husband and their couple's pictures, triggering heartwarming reactions online

A Nigerian couple who met on Facebook have tied the knot two years after their first chat on the social media platform.

Celebrating their union on TikTok, the new wife, @pascaline1760, shared their first Facebook chat along with their cute couple photos.

A couple who met on Facebook have tied the knot two years after their first chat. Photo Credit: @pascaline1760

Source: TikTok

Couple's Facebook connection inspires netizens

In a TikTok post on April 13, the newlywed lady admitted that she never knew that replying her husband's Facebook message two years ago would turn out to be the best decision she ever made.

"#LoveAtFirstHi.

"I never knew replying that Facebook message two years ago will be the best decision I ever made," she wrote.

In the chat she posted, her husband, Ofili Mac-Donald, started with a 'hi', which she responded to with a 'good afternoon sir.'

The new wife's post got netizens gushing and considering checking their unreplied Facebook messages.

A lady has celebrated marrying a man whom she met on Facebook. Photo Credit: @pascaline1760

Source: TikTok

See the new wife's TikTok post below:

Facebook love: Couple celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's love story below:

GOD'S POWER💪⚡ said:

"Your name is success, and everything goes successfully according to his message, I wish you both good luck."

ezedontonybtc1 said:

"Waiting dey happen? I done go open Facebook I done see TikTok weeding 😒😒where una Dey find love facebook or TikTok make una stay one place na."

Pleasure ✅👯‍♀️👩‍❤️‍👩 said:

"I no Dey reply there oo god abeg make I dey go there now n gwa byeee."

Slim_beauty🫶❤️💯 said:

"I have so many unread messages on my TikTok and even Facebook 😂😂😂 abi make I begin dey reply."

cheche's closet said:

"Gosh, I don’t know what’s wrong with my Facebook. I can’t reply and I have plenty messages there."

🌴🌴Babynwa Okpore 🌴🌴 said:

"Be like Facebook know say Na from there I go see husband, them block me😂, congratulations dear."

Vicky April 25 ❤️❤️ said:

"I missed three job opportunities because I didn’t respond reply on Facebook."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had married a man who messaged her on Facebook in 2017.

Lady marries man she met on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had married a man whom she messaged on Facebook.

On June 5, 2017, Eunice said she sent a 'hi' to her husband on Facebook, describing it as one of the best decisions she had taken. In a Facebook post, Eunice said she followed that move by messaging him on September 4, 2021, telling him to say an 'amen' if he believed that he would later become her husband, and he replied her with a 'positive amen'.

Eunice said they finally met on May 5, 2022 and got married on October 14, 2023, which was one of her happiest days on earth. Praising her husband, Eunice described him as God's gift to her. She said he is understanding, kind, faithful, prayerful and hardworking.

Source: Legit.ng