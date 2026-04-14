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Nigerian Lady Returns Home After 11 Years in America, Family Welcomes Her in Tears
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Nigerian Lady Returns Home After 11 Years in America, Family Welcomes Her in Tears

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who had stayed in the United States of America for 11 years returned home to see her family members
  • She posted a video of how she was welcomed by her family members at the airport, moving many people to tears
  • Many who came across her video shared what they observed about the lady’s welcome into her family after being abroad for a long time

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A Nigerian lady returned to her home country to visit her family after 11 years in the United States of America

She showed how she prepared for her return before she travelled from the US to her home.

A Nigerian lady returns home after 11 years in American and her family's reactions melt hearts
A Nigerian lady in America for 11 years returns home, family's reaction trends. Photo: @seriesofyerin
Source: TikTok

Lady returns to Nigeria after 11 years

Identified on TikTok as @seriesofyerin, the lady showed how she bought watches, clothes, and other items to gift her family members.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Her video was captioned:

“11 years later and I’m finally going home. This doesn’t even feel real.”

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady returns from US

Many who came across her video shared what they observed about the lady’s welcome into her family after being abroad for a long time.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Biodun Kehinde ‘s official said:

So lovely I couldn’t control my tears , so lovely to have family that truly cares , mine will lodge 3 days or 2 days before calling me she’s back as if we are the unseen witchcraft, it’s well

Mandy said:

"I cried so hard while watching, becos I miss my brother, my sister and my Mum abroad. Family is everything."

Nehemiah Plays847 said:

"I want too see more of you and your sister i cry every time I see it."

Yunus Hairah86 said:

"Are I still coming back to park the rest of your be longing over there"

_thedammyy_ said:

"You’re making cry I miss my mum. Miss my siblings and everything."

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BADRU said:

"Can't wait to see you again!!! Missing you already."

pearl_de_star said:

"Me too I’m crying. So beautiful to watch."

Dark skin girl said:

"Wetin you bring come for me stranger. The love is massive."

Oghara hair vendor said:

"Omo I tap from the grace."
A Nigerian lady in America for 11 years returns home, family's reaction trends
A Nigerian lady returns home after 11 years in American and her family's reactions melt hearts . Photo: @seriesofyerin
Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng also reported that a man celebrated as he returned to Nigeria permanently after 33 years in the United Kingdom, sharing his experience on TikTok.

He showed himself at the airport as he listed his reasons for returning to Nigeria after 33 years in Europe, sparking reactions from netizens who saw his viral video.

In a related story, another Nigerian nurse returned to the country permanently after spending eight years in the United Kingdom.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

Read also

National Open University student gains admission 9 years after secondary school, shares story

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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