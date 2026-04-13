A Nigerian lady attended a Catholic Church for the first time in Canada and shared what she observed about their mass

She showed a video of what she noticed on the seats of the Catholic church and how they gave their communion

Many who came across the post shared their opinions on the differences she noticed and what happens in their parishes

A Nigerian lady shared her experience as she attended a Catholic Church for the first time in Canada.

The Canada-based lady shared what she observed about the service and the communion.

A Nigerian lady attends Catholic Church in Canada and shares differences she noticed, Photo: @your.fave.human_.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience in Canadian Catholic church

Identified as @your.fave.human_ on TikTok, the lady stated that she found out that each seat had a hymn book.

She also shared what she noticed about the offering and communion.

Her video was captioned:

“Or is it just the churches I went to in Nigeria that are different?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience in Canada

peculiar said:

"Madam there's no parish that last 2hours and above the designated time is 2hours in Nigeria, expect in cases where they are special event like maltidute Thanksgiving, harvest and bazaar etc

rare_esther said:

"I noticed it’s Depending on the rev. Fr. We had a fr. In my parish that doesn’t pass 40mins in holding mass .. before you wake up from sleep mass don finish."

Uju ego$ said:

"In my parish, masses last for 2 hours and above. 10:30am mass closes at 1pm on an ordinary Sunday o talk more of when there is an event (bazar, thanksgiving etc)."

Joshieee said:

"Calm down, she’s not wrong. Unless it’s a weekday mass, most Sunday masses are 2hrs. 8am mass ends 10:30 or sometimes goes over with announcements and Thanksgiving."

Genevieve Nwankwo said:

"My parish in nigeria mass last highest 1:30mins and wearing scarf isn't compulsory and also people wear trousers. Every parish is different."

CotonouAgbalumoUSA said:

"I disagree…. Duration of masses are 1:30mins to 2hrs max if there are a lot of thanksgivings. In my church here, every seats do have hymn books too and our offertory is passed around.. we don’t stand up."

Thelma said:

"So why are you disagreeing now. Are you there? Did she talk about your parish? every parish is different and it's based on lots of factors, no 1 being location."

Pc said:

"Same experience here…the other ppl giving communion are Eucharistic ministers. We have them in Nigeria too and in some parish they wear uniforms."

SIXTUS said:

"Mass 2hrs and above in nigeria? I think it occasionally. My church too use to have a hymn book for the congregation. But maintenance is the issue though."

Nigerian lady attends Catholic Church in Canada for first time, shares experience. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng