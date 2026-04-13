A young lady who finished secondary school nine years ago celebrated as she finally gained admission into the university

She opened up about how she changed her course three times, highlighting all her challenges as a lady turning 25 soon

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria.

She shared how she waited nine years after leaving secondary school before gaining admission into the university.

National Open University student gains admission 9 years after high school. Photo: @oyins_moment

Source: TikTok

Lady enters NOUN 9 years after secondary school

Identified as @oyins_moment on TikTok, the young lady said she was turning 25 and shared her life story.

She posted a video from her matriculation with the caption:

"I’m about to turn 25 and 1. After 9years of finishing secondary school, I just got an admission.

"2. I have changed my course twice and I’m about to change it the third time, because I can’t seem to understand what studying plus I’m not helping myself and neither is the school helping me (open university and working as waitress did this), I really wanted to be a medical practitioner (a physiotherapist) but I would have been happy with nursing.

"3. I can’t swim, I can’t ride a bicycle, I can’t drive a car. 4. I succk at making and keeping friends, if you don’t constantly impose yourself on me, I will not reach out because I worry I will be a burden.

"5. I genuinely wish I have older sibling/siblings OR at least a stable family like the type that connects with cousins, uncles and aunties, but no every one is a wolf so my mom made us a lone wolf too.

"6. I get inconvenient easily, so I don’t like people in my space, I’m not a clean freak but no one does things the way I will do it myself and that annoys me, what annoys me more is been unable to tell you that I don’t like how you move, touch or use my thing."

Sharing details of her course, she added in the comments:

"VI study centre Bsc computer science 100lv."

See full TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's admission into NOUN

HAIRSTYLIST IN IBADAN said:

"I will be 27 soon and I'm only a secondary school holder, have two kids already and really wish to further more my education, it's been 10years since my ss3, no supporter that's why I'm still here hoping one day i will further more even if im over 30years,i will still go."

Gbemisola said:

"Congratulations, please when is the next admission form be out."

oyenike said:

"I waited 5 yrs before getting admission too."

A lady gains admission into university 9 years after leaving secondary school, shares experience. Photo: @oyins_moment

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng