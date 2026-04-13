Obi Cubana celebrated his 51st birthday by unveiling the "Signature Home," a luxury model within the sprawling Cubana Millennium City in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was the guest of honor, praising the investment as a strategic move that will turn Delta State into a primary economic ecosystem

The project is designed as a "city within a city," strategically located near the Asaba Airport to attract global investors and high-net-worth individuals

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori made a notable appearance at the 51st birthday celebration of nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana, but it was not just the birthday cake that caught attention.

The high-profile gathering also witnessed the unveiling of the Signature Home at Cubana Millennium City in Asaba, a development already being described as a potential game-changer for the state’s urban landscape, reports The PUNCH.

Obi Cubana celebrates his 51st birthday by unveiling the "Signature Home," a luxury model within the sprawling Cubana Millennium City in Asaba. Photos: Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

Held at the project site, the event attracted dignitaries, investors, and industry players who gathered to witness what many described as a bold vision for the future of Asaba.

Speaking during the unveiling, Governor Oborevwori praised Obi Cubana for investing in Delta State, noting that the Cubana Millennium City could reshape the economic outlook of Asaba and surrounding communities.

According to him, the project goes beyond residential buildings and represents a broader economic ecosystem.

“This development is not just about housing; it is about creating a new economic ecosystem. Projects like the Cubana Millennium City will significantly transform Asaba, extending growth and opportunities across neighbouring communities and strengthening our position as a key urban hub in the South-South and South-East corridors,” the governor said.

He added that his administration would continue to support private sector investments that align with job creation, infrastructure development, and economic expansion.

In his remarks, the businessman thanked the governor and guests for their support, explaining that the project is driven by a long-term dream to build a world-class city.

“We are building more than houses—we are building a city that will stand the test of time and can rival any city in Africa. A place where people can live, work, invest, and thrive in an environment that meets global standards. This is our contribution to the growth of Asaba and the broader Nigerian economy,” he said.

He also highlighted the project’s strategic location near Asaba Airport and along major transport routes, describing it as an attractive investment destination with strong value appreciation potential.

Watch the unveiling video here:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's new home project

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sylvesterosuji stated:

"My Chairman says what He'll do and does what he says. How best do you define CAPACITY? Congratulations Nnamukwu"

@chino.nso112 wrote:

"Congratulations… was the first to wish you a happy birthday on Asagba of Asaba post but you didn’t like no say thank you… felt bad but I hope you enjoy your birthday"

Obi Cubana explains that the project is driven by a long-term dream to build a world-class city. Photo: Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana opens up on retirement plan

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana shared his plans to retire from active business life at 60.

The 50-year-old said he looks forward to a stage in his life where he can finally slow down, travel the world, and enjoy life with his wife.

In a recent interview, the Cubana Group founder shared that his retirement plan is not just about resting, but also about celebrating life after years of hard work.

Source: Legit.ng