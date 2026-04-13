A fresh Nigerian nursing graduate shared how she became a registered nurse in Canada in just one year after graduation

She listed the processes involved and what worked for her, stating that she did not have to go back to school to become an RN

Her post went viral and many who came across her video made further enquiries and shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who recently bagged a nursing degree in Nigeria celebrated as she became a registered nurse in Canada.

She mentioned that becoming a registered nurse in Canada happened just one year after graduation.

A Nursing graduate becomes registered nurse in Canada in 1 year, shares process. Photo: @cherishdiuto

Source: TikTok

Nigerian nursing graduates becomes Canadian registered nurse

Identified as @cherishdiuto, the nurse shared what she did after graduation to become a registered nurse in Canada.

She said:

"From a Nigerian nurse with just one year of experience (nursing internship, no nysc) in Nigeria to a Canadian RN 🇨🇦 Now living my best life working in my dream specialty in just one year!

"I want you to know this because it’s possible. Without going back to school, without completing any bridging course or practice hours. Your Nigerian experience is enough!

"These are the steps I took. -Created my initial application with CRNA (Alberta) -Completed a course-by-course credential evaluation through World Education Services (WES) -Wrote and passed the NCLEX -Transferred my nursing license to Ontario (now as a Canadian RN) bypassing NNAS Ps- Every single license application required NMCN license verification.

"Then came the waiting. Two months of unsuccessful job searching. Silence. Rejections. Doubt. So I pivoted. I took LinkedIn seriously, networking, paid professional development, intentional connections. I widened my search beyond Ontario. I enrolled in an online cardiology course and put it on my resumé (yes, before finishing it). That decision changed everything! I got an interview for my dream job in BC, started my BC licensing application, received the offer, and started my dream job after 6 months of job searching.

"No shortcuts. No magic. Just strategy, resilience, faith, and refusing to quit. (And prayers, I feel like job searching brought me so much closer to God) Immigration and nursing licensure are separate processes. For immigration advice, always consult a licensed immigration professional. If you’re an IEN reading this and you’re tired, waiting, or discouraged, this is your reminder: Your background is valid. Your dream is possible. Your “yes” can come faster than you think.'

Speaking on the required two-year post-qualification work experience for NMCN, she added:

"I wrote my rn council exam in 4th year, I was already 1 year post qualified by graduation. Internship made it 2."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions as nursing graduates becomes Canadian RN

Ann said:

"I just started my internship and I’ll be moving to Ontario soon. Thank you for sharing this."

bgshine said:

"Also applying to alberta but already paid for NNAS, didn’t do enough research. i’m so pained!"

empress said:

"I will come back to meet you."

A Nursing graduate becomes registered nurse in Canada in 1 year. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng