Iyabo Ojo Supports Son-in-Law’s Ikweji Song Amid Backlash, Announces 2nd Premiere for Arinzo Movie
- Iyabo Ojo has shown support for her son-in-law, Juma Jux's Ikweji song trending on social media
- The actress shared a fun video of her and her daughter, Priscilla, grooving to the song that has become a challenge on TikTok
- She also dropped an update about a second premiere for her movie, Return of Arinzo, stirring excitement among her fans
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has thrown her weight behind her son-in-law and Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, amid mixed comments from Nigerians about his Ikweji song.
On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Iyabo released a fun video of herself and her daughter grooving to the song that has since become a challenge on TikTok in Nigeria during a photoshoot season.
Iyabo Ojo announces second movie premiere
Aside from supporting Juma Jux, Iyabo Ojo also promoted her newly released movie, Return of Arinzo, as she dropped an update about a second premiere.
Iyabo revealed a second premiere is set to take place in the UK on April 25, 2026, as she urged fans and supporters to get their tickets to attend the event.
She also hinted at having a premiere in Canada.
"The return of Arinzo is still showing in a cinema near you …. UK 🇬🇧 are you ready, get your tickets for the premiere happening on the 25th of April… Canada announcing soon," Iyabo Ojo wrote in a caption of the video she shared.
Recall that Iyabo Ojo's premiere in Lagos, Nigeria, was trailed by a series of drama, with the highlight being the moment actress Funke Akindele snubbed her colleague Toyin Abraham.
The video of Iyabo Ojo and her daughter grooving to Juma Jux's song is below:
Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's video
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans and followers shared diverse opinions about her video.
wangaraufoods commented:
"UK🇬🇧 fanmily, show up for Queen Mother."
oh_zealous commented:
"Seh owo executive producer ti npe diedie ooo Abi make we keep watching aggressively."
tonymoretohlar wrote:
"Mrs Ikweji and Glamma Ikweji."
Bekky Be said:
"Ole idumota should recreate this with her daughter won biiku even her daughter ain't proud of her."
Olakunle Ajoke Ikimat commented:
"The strongest woman, my lion queen. No matter what they say, I stand firmly with you. You are not a stand-in , I still choose you, always. They may call you whatever they like, but I believe deeply in your words and your heart. Keep glowing, my queen, Iyabo Ojo. A true warrior at heart."
Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla supports husband
Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, broke her silence amid the mixed reactions about her husband and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux's new song making waves on TikTok.
Amid the criticism on social media, Priscilla Ojo, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, released a video as she finally jumped on the challenge in a show of support for her man.
In the fun video, Priscilla was spotted with a friend, showing their dance moves while grooving to the song.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng