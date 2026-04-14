Iyabo Ojo has shown support for her son-in-law, Juma Jux's Ikweji song trending on social media

The actress shared a fun video of her and her daughter, Priscilla, grooving to the song that has become a challenge on TikTok

She also dropped an update about a second premiere for her movie, Return of Arinzo, stirring excitement among her fans

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has thrown her weight behind her son-in-law and Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, amid mixed comments from Nigerians about his Ikweji song.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Iyabo released a fun video of herself and her daughter grooving to the song that has since become a challenge on TikTok in Nigeria during a photoshoot season.

Iyabo Ojo shows her support for Juma Jux amid mixed comments about his Ikweji song. Credit: iyaboojofespris/itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo announces second movie premiere

Aside from supporting Juma Jux, Iyabo Ojo also promoted her newly released movie, Return of Arinzo, as she dropped an update about a second premiere.

Iyabo revealed a second premiere is set to take place in the UK on April 25, 2026, as she urged fans and supporters to get their tickets to attend the event.

She also hinted at having a premiere in Canada.

"The return of Arinzo is still showing in a cinema near you …. UK 🇬🇧 are you ready, get your tickets for the premiere happening on the 25th of April… Canada announcing soon," Iyabo Ojo wrote in a caption of the video she shared.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo's premiere in Lagos, Nigeria, was trailed by a series of drama, with the highlight being the moment actress Funke Akindele snubbed her colleague Toyin Abraham.

Iyabo Ojo announces date for her movie premiere in the UK. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The video of Iyabo Ojo and her daughter grooving to Juma Jux's song is below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans and followers shared diverse opinions about her video.

wangaraufoods commented:

"UK🇬🇧 fanmily, show up for Queen Mother."

oh_zealous commented:

"Seh owo executive producer ti npe diedie ooo Abi make we keep watching aggressively."

tonymoretohlar wrote:

"Mrs Ikweji and Glamma Ikweji."

Bekky Be said:

"Ole idumota should recreate this with her daughter won biiku even her daughter ain't proud of her."

Olakunle Ajoke Ikimat commented:

"The strongest woman, my lion queen. No matter what they say, I stand firmly with you. You are not a stand-in , I still choose you, always. They may call you whatever they like, but I believe deeply in your words and your heart. Keep glowing, my queen, Iyabo Ojo. A true warrior at heart."

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla supports husband

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, broke her silence amid the mixed reactions about her husband and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux's new song making waves on TikTok.

Amid the criticism on social media, Priscilla Ojo, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, released a video as she finally jumped on the challenge in a show of support for her man.

In the fun video, Priscilla was spotted with a friend, showing their dance moves while grooving to the song.

Source: Legit.ng