The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed the return of Artemis II astronauts

A video was posted by NASA on its official page, which shows the moment Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy arrived

Details of the report also confirmed the time they returned and how they touched down after their mission around the Moon

NASA has shared a video that captured the moment the Artemis II astronauts, who went on a mission to the Moon, arrived back on Earth.

NASA has also shared photos on its official page, mentioning that four astronauts would be travelling to the Moon.

NASA shares moment Artemis II crew arrives after Moon mission. Photo Source: Twitter/NASA

Source: Twitter

Artemis II astronauts lands safey on Earth

The astronauts were called the Artemis II crew, and their names include Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen.

Details of the post also gave a breakdown of the functions of each of the astronauts on the Artemis II mission.

Reid Wiseman was described as the mission’s commander, while Victor Glover is the mission’s pilot. Also, Christina Koch was mentioned as a mission specialist, and Jeremy Hansen is a mission specialist.

Several days after their departure, a video was posted online by NASA on April 11, 2026, which captured the moment Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy landed safely on Earth.

Artemis II crew safely returns to Earth after Moon journey. Photo Source: Twitter/NASA

Source: Twitter

Details of the post mentioned 8:07 pm ET (0007 UTC), after 10 days of the mission to the Moon.

The post by NASA read:

"Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy!"

"The Artemis II astronauts have splashed down at 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end."

The update shared about the Artemis II crew captured the attention of many individuals, who have reacted to the post in the comments section.

REactions as Artemis II astronauts arrive Earth

@astropics said:

"Thank you NASA for these 10 absolutely incredible days. You've made us all dream with this historic moment, and this is just the beginning of our return to walking on the Moon with the upcoming Artemis missions."

@prettycachy wrote:

"Congratulations to the Astronauts and all NASA's team who made this possible. This is a giant leap for humanity."

@mslaggert added:

"I speak for everyone when I say they deserve this."

@survivaljane shared:

"Serious question....if we really went to the Moon via the Apollo missions (and actually, purportedly, landed on it, while 1 astronaut stayed behind in the Command module and orbitted the Moon while his compatriots were on the surface), why does everyone refer to tge Artemis II mission as "historic" and why has NASA said Artemis II was the first time humans set eyes on the dark side of the Moon? Explain it like I am 5yo, please."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that people on a plane saw NASA’s Artemis II rocket launch while they were flying. They looked out the window and saw a bright flame and a long smoke trail as the rocket went into space.

Artemis II crew sees Moon’s Orientale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Artemis II crew observed the Moon’s Orientale Basin, marking the first time humans have seen the formation with their own eyes.

The astronauts also carried out manual piloting tests and prepared for a lunar flyby while taking detailed photos of the Moon’s surface for scientific study. Commander Reid Wiseman also shared a personal moment from space, saying speaking with his daughters was the greatest moment of his life.

Source: Legit.ng