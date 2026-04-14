A young man has earned praise on social media after he jokingly applied for a job online

He shared a screenshot showing the message he got from the company after he applied for the role

Many people who came across the screenshot he shared celebrated him in the comments section

A man took social media by storm after he applied for a high-paying job as a joke and shared the sweet news he received.

He shared a screenshot on his social media page to back up his claim, showing that he received a response after he applied.

Young man celebrates after receiving message from company he applied to as joke. Photo Source: Twitter/omjain23

Source: Twitter

Man applies for job, shares good news

The individual, @omjain23, begged people to wish him luck so he could finally finish the process and succeed in the role.

He had taken to his social media page on 13 April to write that he applied for a job as a joke.

He wrote:

"Bro i applied for a job as a joke and i am shortlisted."

"WISH ME LUCK!!!"

Man who jokingly applies for job gets surprise response from company. Photo Source: Twitter/omjain23

Source: Twitter

The screenshot @omjain23 added shows that he was shortlisted for the said job, and the job title read:

"Software Engineer II, Infrastructure Core - India."

His post attracted many people, and they took to the comments section to wish him luck.

Reactions as man applies for job

@Hem_chandiran said:

"All the very best buddy... Do share your thoughts on how to create a better resume to get shortlisted."

@prvndev shared:

"If you can crack the Google OA by yourself, then you can get the job as well."

@prem33296 stressed:

"Bro applied as a joke… company took it seriously. Hope it goes well for you."

@BrajBliss wrote:

"Meanwhile a Google recruiter reached out to me and then ghosted and rejected. Like. What."

@TrillieAF shared:

"I actually did that too, lol. When they started asking questions is was very batik from the South Park episode hooked on monkey phonics where all the kids in town get prescribe adderall after the teacher reads the great gatsby to them and asks them a really specific Q in ch7"

@AIDigitalLab_ noted:

"This is how half the best career moves happen honestly. good luck!"

@TRIBALC08211487 stressed:

"Good Luck!! Same thing happened with me too last year, but sadly rejected in Round 2. All the Best."

@Nomad34480896 added:

"Do you want me to tell the hiring manager that you are just joking and not serious? It will save you from more troubles."

@PawanismEra noted:

"Don't take interview as joke take it serious , you are going to Hit sure ATB."

@Themaryann4eva shared:

"lol. It’s the things you don’t prepare for that hugs you Congratulations to you and best of luck!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man based in the UK shared how he finally got a job after months of struggle.

He said he spent seven months searching for work and sent out over 750 job applications, but only one company responded positively. After getting the job, he thanked God and shared the story online.

Man gets job after meeting company owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man got a job after meeting a company owner in church. He said he always carried his CV because he really needed a job.

After church, he spoke to a woman, and she said God told her to help him. She collected his CV, called her company, and gave him a job opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng