A Nigerian man based in the UK has come online to share the testimony of how he got a job after a lot of struggles

The man said he sent out 750 job applications and only one of them came back with positive news for him

He said he spent seven months in the UK, during which he was looking for a job until one of his applications worked

A Nigerian man who travelled to the UK in search of greener pastures struggled so much before he got a job.

The man said he arrived in the UK seven months ago and he has been applying to different job roles since then.

However, according to Third Son who shared his story on TikTok, getting a job was hard after he arrived in the UK.

He said he sent out 750 job applications and it was only one that he got positive news.

After getting the job offer, Third Son shared the good news on TikTok and he was full of praises to God.

"After 7 months In The UK, I applied for over 750 different Jobs and I just got a successful one today. Thank you lord."

A lot of people who saw his post went to the comment section to congratulate him.

Others who also live in the UK shared similar experiences of struggling before finding employment.

Reactions as man gets a job in the UK

@Oduwa

"He said at the right time i your lord God will make everything right."

@blenzy said:

"Amennn! I tap from this blessings."

@Padra crafts said:

"I don’t get like why not just get a care support job cos there are more jobs there and also apply for a phlebotomy job and they are recruiting now na wa oo."

@victoria said:

"So proud of you for not giving up. Congratulations, Stranger!"

@Jaleetales said:

"This is heart warming… congratulations Desmond!! Cheers to greater opportunities!"

@SammyleaFashion said:

"If persistent was a person."

@Triciafade said:

"See the way I'm so emotional for a stranger. Well I hope this stranger knows that this is just the beginning of greater heights."

@CEREB-COOK said:

"I don't know u but am happy for u it can only be God congratulations."

@Ýűńġ-Bìłłÿ said:

"What God can not do doesn’t exist. Congratulations bro."

@Chennifer said:

"I think it’s a remote job."

@Victoria Benson said:

"Congratulations dear..soon I go use this sound to give me own testimony on a job too."

@Luri manny said:

"Congratulations! Job hunting is not an easy task."

@Eastside Queen said:

"Congratulations. Bigger wins to come."

