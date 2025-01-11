A Nigerian man has started making money in dollars and on an hourly basis because of the type of job he got

In a post, the man said he got a job to work as an email marketing and CRM specialist, noting that his year started on a good note

The man said he is going to be earning $15 (N23,000) per hour, saying he was enmeshed in debt before getting the job

A Nigerian man is glad that his 2025 is starting on a great note, as he has a good job.

The man said the job would pay him dollars to work as an email marketing and CRM specialist.

The man said he would be earning $15 per hour. Photo credit: Getty Images/Maskot and Bloomberg. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Technical Ben said he was deeply in debt before he got the job. He said he would earn $15 (N23,000) per hour.

"Another hourly contract $15/hr. 2025 starting up very nice. This time last year I was owing MTN and Airtel. I was even owing someone 700 naira, but today it's a different story. BE positive. I hope others can also land something too soon."

Who is a CRM specialist?

A customer relations manager or specialist takes care of the customers of an organisation to improve their experience while doing business with the firm.

According to an article on Getguru, the CRM plays a crucial role in an organisation.

It says:

"A CRM Specialist plays a crucial role within an organization’s marketing, sales, and customer service teams by managing workflows and ensuring that customer relationships are effectively maintained and enhanced through the use of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. By leveraging technology and data, a CRM Specialist works to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of customer-facing activities, ultimately contributing to better customer experience and increased customer loyalty."

See the post below:

Reactions as man gets a good job

@vicky_uiux said:

"Very happy for how far you have come. I pray for my own growth too."

@basicallybhida said:

"I’m owing all my networks and I still owe a lot of people money, I don’t have a job either, may this year be the year it all turns around."

@BewajiIsrael said:

"Thanks for building in front of us and thanks for sharing your growth. It serves as motivation and also a reminder for us to keep working. Congratulations."

@Dekunleofficial said:

"Congratulations my boss, there's many more to come. Hoping to share my wins soon."

@Blessin86996687 said:

"Congratulations boss. Omo when I get my first gig ehn. I go use motivational quotes wound Una for this app."

@mordant_pearl said:

"Wow. Dedication and resilience."

@designwithzubby said:

"Congrats, joining the club soon."

Man rejects job offer

In a related story, Leg Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.

The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.

The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng