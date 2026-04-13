A Nigerian man in Canada took to social media to share his story after he dragged his landlord to court

The individual mentioned what his friend told him before he took the bold step, and mentioned what he did

He shared a screenshot that contains the amount the court ordered the landlord to pay him

A Nigerian man in Canada who dragged his landlord to court has won the case and mentioned the amount the court in Canada told the landlord to pay him.

The individual mentioned that before he took the matter to court, a fellow Nigerian had advised him not to do so, saying the court in Canada might favor the landlord due to the fact that the landlord owns the house and that the decision is taken in Canada.

Man takes landlord to court in Canada, wins huge amount. Photo Source: Twitter/gamerwalt

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man in Canada sues his landlord

Not listening to his friend, the individual, @gamerwalt, explained that he eventually went ahead with the case and sued his landlord in court.

He wrote:

“In 2022, I took our landlord in Canada to court.”

“A Nigerian brother told me I shouldn’t since na oyinbo get the house so they will favor themselves.”

In order to ensure that he got justice, he added that he prayed over the issue alongside his wife, and he was prepared to defend the matter in court.

He continued:

“My wife and I prayed over everything... and before then I had already done extensive research and was ready for a statement and to bring their attention to a certain case.”

“I was so ready to represent my family like I had finished law school. Me that was watching so many lawyers before that day. Man was so ready.”

Nigerian man in Canada drags landlord to court, wins big compensation. Photo Source: Twitter/gamerwalt

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian man in Canada revealed that at the end of the day, the court ruled in his favor.

Speaking about the decision of the judge in Canada, he wrote:

“Only for the judge to say the landlord did wrong and awarded us the security deposit.”

“I was a little disappointed because I wanted to give a serious statement like a lawyer.”

@gamerwalt added a screenshot to the post, which reveals the exact amount that the court ordered the landlord to pay him.

The court tribunal ordered the landlord to pay $1,475 Canadian dollars (₦1,449,596) to him.

The judgment of the court, according to the screenshot he shared, reads:

“Adewoyin v Real Life Rentals, 2022 SKORT 2150 (CanLII) The Tribunal ordered the return of $1,475 from the security deposit to the tenants after the landlord failed to comply with statutory notice requirements under The Residential Tenancies Act, 2006. The landlord’s failure to provide timely notice forfeited their right to retain the deposit.”

His post got attention online, and several people took to the comment section to react to it.

Reactions as Nigerian in Canada sues landlord

@DrStuff2 said:

"This is very interesting. I can imagine."

@Mannie_147 added:

"Lmao if I tell you how much i have made from suing people . I don’t have to work for the next years because I chose to sue."

@greatvicman noted:

"I was almost at this point before the landlord succumbed to higher reasoning when he saw the steps I was taking and released the remaining part of our deposit after many months of 'I no go gree'. They're so used to dealing with ignorant/timid immigrants."

@Dezignplugz said:

"God did not come through, the law was on his side. In places where the law is king you don’t need God to come through."

@OMO_9JA_ noted:

"This is unrelated to the case you're quoting and saying you blame government. Being evicted without proper notice vs being evicted with proper notice. If you need the place for longer than a year then it must be previously agreed that you'll stay there for longer than a year. In all, landlord has a right to sell, new buyer has a right to evict if there is no prior contract in place. Anyways keep blaming the government."

@KingAbraha112 said:

"See as them just waste your preparation. I need to sue the judge you must talk ooh. The thing go weak you."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a hardworking Nigerian man has been celebrated on social media after showing the house he built for himself from the beginning to the finishing stage. The man shared photos of the building process on TikTok and thanked God for helping him complete his home.

Man buys house after getting quit notice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how his landlord gave him a quit notice and told him to leave his house.

The man said the sad news pushed him to work harder. Just 10 months later, he was able to buy his own house. Many people praised him and said his story is inspiring.

Source: Legit.ng