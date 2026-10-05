The Omani government published the full list of conditions foreigners must satisfy before applying for Omani citizenship

Applicants must have lived in Oman for at least 20 years in the country and be proficient in Arabic reading and writing

Foreigners seeking Omani citizenship must also declare willingness to renounce their current nationality as part of the process

The Sultanate of Oman has set out the conditions that foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for Omani citizenship, with the requirements covering residency duration, language ability, health status, and financial standing.

The Omani government published the full criteria on its official portal, outlining seven specific conditions that applicants must meet.

Oman lists seven requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo credit: Europa Press News

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Oman's 7 conditions for citizenship

According to the government's published requirements, a foreigner seeking Omani citizenship must satisfy all of the following:

1. To be a legal and continuous resident of the Sultanate of Oman for a period of not less than 20 years, and not to be absent during any one year for a period exceeding 60 days within that same period.

2. To be proficient in Arabic, both reading and writing.

3. To have a good reputation and conduct.

4. He must not have been previously convicted of a felony or a crime involving moral turpitude or dishonesty, even if his civil rights have been restored.

5. To be medically fit and free from infectious diseases, as specified in the regulations.

6. To have a legitimate source of income that provides him with enough to meet his needs and the needs of those he supports.

7. He must declare in writing his desire to renounce the nationality of the country he holds, and provide proof that its law permits him to do so.

Oman: What the requirements mean for applicants

The 20-year continuous residency requirement is among the most demanding conditions, as applicants must also ensure they do not spend more than 60 days outside Oman in any single year throughout that period.

A gap or prolonged absence could reset or disqualify their eligibility. The requirement to renounce existing nationality is equally significant, as it means successful applicants would give up their current citizenship once Omani nationality is granted.

Applicants must also provide documentary proof that their home country's laws allow for such renunciation.

Health clearance and financial self-sufficiency are also mandatory, meaning applicants with infectious diseases or without a verifiable income source would not qualify under the current rules.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Oman had explained how many years foreigners must live in the country to get citizenship.

Family members who can enter Oman without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman had named three family members who can enter its country without a visa for 14 days.

The Omani government announced the policy via its official entry visa guidance page, noting that the exempted countries are split into two groups.

Travellers falling under either category are eligible to enter Oman without obtaining a visa in advance.

Source: Legit.ng