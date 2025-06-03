5A hardworking Nigerian man has received accolades from social media users after showing off the house that he built for himself

In a trending post shared via TikTok, he displayed the transformation of the building from the beginning phase until it was completed

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

A Nigerian man has proudly flaunted his achievement on social media after building his own home from scratch.

The impressive transformation of the property, showed in a series of photos, caught the attention of many online users.

Man shares captivating photos of the new house he built. Photo credit: @godgracefurniture01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the post shared by @godgracefurniture01 on TikTok, he took viewers on a journey from the initial construction phase to the final stage, showing a fine abode that exuded a bit of luxury.

His joy was overwhelming as he expressed his gratitude to God for guiding him through the process.

In his words:

"I am grateful. Thank God for the roof. I didn't like the first door so I removed it and put new door. Thank God. Congratulations to me. Help me type landlord."

Nigerian man overjoyed as he completes his first house. Photo credit: @godgracefurniture01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man shows off new house

As the man's post went viral on TikTok, congratulatory messages poured in from far and wide.

@Muller said:

"Congratulations but don’t you think the shop can cause trouble when you have a wife I don’t say what you did for your mother no good ooo."

@Al~ Musty DNF__bsaid:

"I’m typing this with tears of joy on face, as I celebrate you this morning 1st of June I want to be celebrated too God."

@Account not found said:

"If you want peace just let go of the house for your mom and start planning on building yours."

@Olaitan reacted:

"You too much lavish money o just Dey see am 500 k make una come make we share am."

@AKEWULA said:

@Timi Jhay said:

"Viewing This I'm Very Touched, As I Celebrate You Today 3rd Of June 2022. I Pray I, Myself and Everyone on here Be Celebrated Too Soon Regardless On Everyone's Wishes."

@ASE Edumare said:

"Congratulations. I will build my own this year too. even thou I don't have land or money to build 1bag of cement. but before this year ends I will also upload my own house from start to finish. ASE Edumare."

@Jayeola Mose reacted:

"Congratulations brother and may God answer everyone silent prayer and grant us all our heart desires."

@Big moment 001 said:

"Normal no be the guy go later get the mother GOD go bring another money so you can build another one for your self."

@next of kin kabiesi said:

"I'm really grateful to God on your behalf my brother more grace higher higher insha'allah Alhamdullilah for you my brr I pray we also execute our projects and do the best for us too."

@she is maryam added:

"God you see how other are successful pls answer my brothers and my man they are working so hard don’t forsake them pls make them a successful man in life."

See the post below:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

Source: Legit.ng