Actress Peju Ogunmola has shared the personal prayer she says whenever she sees her junior colleague, Femi Adebayo, achieving success

Ogunmola connected Femi’s accomplishments to his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami

The actress made the emotional confession while celebrating Femi at the launch of his new media house

Veteran Nollywood actress Peju Ogunmola has confessed what she does whenever she sees actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo succeeding.

The actress made the disclosure while speaking at the launch party for Femi’s newly established media house, an impressive facility featuring a cinema, hall, conference room, and other spaces.

Peju Ogunmola shares the personal prayer she says whenever she sees her junior colleague, Femi Adebayo, achieving success. Photos: @pejuogunmola/@femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Several colleagues and friends of the actor attended the celebration as he marked another major milestone in his career.

However, Ogunmola’s speech stood out as she opened up about the prayer that comes to her mind whenever she watches Femi achieve more.

According to the veteran actress, Femi’s success often reminds her to pray that God will also allow her to enjoy the rewards of her own years of hard work.

“Every time I see Femi Adebayo succeed, I always pray to God that He does it for Adebayo Salami also, to let me eat the fruit of my labour,” she said.

After sharing her prayer, Ogunmola turned her attention to Femi and offered him a powerful word of encouragement.

“Femi, this is the starting point. I always see you at the top, and you will always be there. You will never come down. Congratulations, my brother,” she declared.

Watch the X video of Peju Ogunmola speaking about Femi Adebayo here:

Ogunmola connects Femi Adebayo's accomplishments to his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami. Photo: @femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Odunlade Adekola honours Peju Ogunmola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola honoured Peju Ogunmola at the OAFP awards ceremony in Abeokuta.

The event, held on December 8, saw Adekola invite her on stage and ask guests to give her a standing ovation, which they did in a show of respect.

The recognition came months after the actress lost her only child, with colleagues also visiting her Ibadan home before she later returned to Nollywood with strength.

Source: Legit.ng