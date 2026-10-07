Security agencies launched an intelligence-led operation after 20 prospective NYSC members and a civilian were abducted while travelling through Imo State

The joint operation involved the military, the Department of State Services, and the police working together to locate the victims

The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at a DSS facility as investigations continue

Twenty prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and one civilian have been rescued following their abduction in Imo State, in a coordinated operation carried out by multiple security agencies.

Security sources said the victims were seized while travelling through the state. The abduction prompted an immediate response from the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies, who launched a joint intelligence-led operation to track and recover the victims.

Police rescue 20 NYSC members abducted in Imo state Photo Credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Joint security operation leads to rescue

Vanguard reported that the operation succeeded in freeing all 21 victims. According to security sources, the rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention at a DSS facility, where their condition is being monitored.

Efforts are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the abduction and to arrest any suspects still at large.

Investigations continue

Security agencies have not yet released details on who carried out the abduction or the motive behind it. Authorities are continuing to work to ensure that all those responsible are apprehended.

The rescue of the prospective corps members comes amid broader concerns about the security situation in Imo State, which has seen a series of violent incidents in recent years targeting civilians and security personnel alike.

Abducted corp members reportedly rescued Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Ajadi criticises Tinubu over abducted NYSC members

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo of the APM called on President Tinubu to resign over what he described as worsening insecurity nationwide.

Ajadi's remarks followed the abduction of 19 prospective NYSC members travelling to orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

Kidnappers reportedly demanded N50 million each for the 19 victims, placing a total ransom burden of N950 million on affected families.

Source: Legit.ng