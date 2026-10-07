Breaking: Abducted NYSC Members Finally Rescued, Details Emerge
- Security agencies launched an intelligence-led operation after 20 prospective NYSC members and a civilian were abducted while travelling through Imo State
- The joint operation involved the military, the Department of State Services, and the police working together to locate the victims
- The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at a DSS facility as investigations continue
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Twenty prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and one civilian have been rescued following their abduction in Imo State, in a coordinated operation carried out by multiple security agencies.
Security sources said the victims were seized while travelling through the state. The abduction prompted an immediate response from the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies, who launched a joint intelligence-led operation to track and recover the victims.
Joint security operation leads to rescue
Vanguard reported that the operation succeeded in freeing all 21 victims. According to security sources, the rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention at a DSS facility, where their condition is being monitored.
Efforts are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the abduction and to arrest any suspects still at large.
Investigations continue
Security agencies have not yet released details on who carried out the abduction or the motive behind it. Authorities are continuing to work to ensure that all those responsible are apprehended.
The rescue of the prospective corps members comes amid broader concerns about the security situation in Imo State, which has seen a series of violent incidents in recent years targeting civilians and security personnel alike.
Ajadi criticises Tinubu over abducted NYSC members
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo of the APM called on President Tinubu to resign over what he described as worsening insecurity nationwide.
Ajadi's remarks followed the abduction of 19 prospective NYSC members travelling to orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.
Kidnappers reportedly demanded N50 million each for the 19 victims, placing a total ransom burden of N950 million on affected families.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng