A Nigerian lady revealed that two of the 32 people who died in the NAF ATR-42 crash were people she personally knew

One of the victims was the pilot who had flown her to Abuja on a previous trip, a man she remembered as more than just a name

The second victim was a former neighbour from Kainji, whose face and presence she said were woven into memories from years ago

A Nigerian lady took to social media to share the grief of losing two people she personally knew among the victims of the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 plane crash.

In a post that moved many readers, she disclosed that out of all those on board the ill-fated aircraft, she had a personal connection to two of them, the pilot and a civilian who had once been her neighbour in Kainji.

Lady recounts experience with late pilot Aburime Photo credit: Premium Times, Alheri/ X.

Source: Twitter

The Pilot She Remembered by Face

She recalled that the pilot named Aburime was the same man who had flown her to Abuja on a previous journey, a detail that made his death hit closer than she could have anticipated.

"He was the one who flew us to Abuja when I came to Abuja. I remember him as a person, not just a name on a list," she wrote.

The second person she knew was a civilian, a former neighbour from her time in Kainji whose face, she said, remained vivid in her memory even years after they had last been in the same space.

"This is no longer just another heartbreaking news story I saw on my phone. It has become personal. Too personal," she added.

Families and Loved Ones Left Behind

Unable to sleep that night, she described her mind circling back to the lives those deceased people had been living, the families waiting at home, and the ordinary conversations they may have had before boarding that final flight.

Her post captured a particular kind of grief, the kind that arrives when a national tragedy suddenly has a familiar face attached to it.

She reflected not only on her own loss but on the weight carried by every family affected.

She closed her post with a prayer for comfort for all who lost loved ones in the crash, and a quiet, personal note:

"My last trip to Abuja o followed that aircraft, he was the pilot. It's really sad."

See the post below:

Eyewitness shares terrifying aircraft experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who boarded the Air Peace flight that skidded off the runway at Port Harcourt Airport shared her experience. In a trending post, the lady lamented that she came face to face with death and thought it would have been the end of her life.

Source: Legit.ng