A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to mention the amount he paid as school fees at Ahmadu Bello University

He shared a receipt that contains the breakdown of the amount, and he mentioned the total figure he paid as an accommodation fee

The post of the individual, which contained the sensitive details, has gone viral online, with many people sharing their similar stories

A Nigerian man took to social media to share that he recently discovered the receipt he got when he paid his school fees when he was a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He mentioned that the school fees covered the 2002/2003 academic session and posted screenshots of the receipt, which contains sensitive information.

Nigerian man posts ABU receipt showing total fees and accommodation cost in 2002. Photo Source: Facebook/Emmanuel Ishaku Audu

Source: Facebook

Man shares school fees receipt

The individual, Emmanuel Ishaku Audu, wrote on his page:

“Oh, how time has flown.”

“Today, I stumbled upon my very first official receipt from the 2002/2003 academic session as a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in the Department of Quantity Surveying, then part of the Faculty of Engineering. Holding that small piece of paper brought back a flood of memories, the excitement, the nerves, the dreams I carried as a young student stepping into the world. My registration number was U02QS1024.”

Man shares school fees receipt from Ahmadu Bello University, reveals amount paid in 2002. Photo Source: Facebook/Emmanuel Ishaku Audu

Source: Facebook

He explained that seeing the receipt brought back a lot of memories and went on to mention the total amount he paid for accommodation as well as school fees, which brought the total amount to a specific figure contained in the document.

Emmanuel Ishaku Audu wrote on Facebook:

“My school fees then were just Three Thousand Eight Hundred Naira Only (₦3,800.00), and my accommodation fee a mere Ninety Naira (₦90.00), a total of ₦3,890.00. The receipt, dated 2nd June 2003, felt like a time capsule, capturing a moment of hope, ambition, and the beginning of a journey that would shape my life.”

“Looking at it now, I am struck by how far I have come. How swiftly the years have passed, yet the memories remain vivid, as if they happened only yesterday.”

“U02QS1024.”

Many people who came across his post took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man posts school fees receipt

Martin's Sunday wrote:

"Reading this post with nostalgia. I remember the excitement, how you would take the Newspaper that published our admission to our respective homes and we would search for familiar names."

Azuaga Torkuma said:

"I can relate this information, I rep. U02TX1042, my first school fees was N3,500, accommodation N90, total N3,590."

Tanko Kyen-Emoh Danjuma Ambi-Usi Jr added:

" I got there when it wask 9K plus. It eventually turned 11K and I left when it got to 17K."

Jonah Tsonatu Solomon added:

"U01MT1060, my first school fees was #3,090.00. God bless Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. So Unique, so great and home of Natural Leaders."

Ben Binda noted:

"Team U02. What a special set we are! U02MT1078!!💥💪 We would eat a plate of food with minerals for N60 in Danish or Comm market. Sometimes N30 sef in L.O.P. Burger with SAN yoghurt in front of Suleiman for N80. The Big boys then would go to Daula or Pepsi garden. Golden memories everywhere!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her surprise after her mother mentioned the amount she paid as school fees in Plateau State.

She revealed that her mother had told her the exact amount several years ago, but she did not believe her until she eventually saw the receipt of payment.

Man confronts wife over school fees fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has cried out bitterly on social media after discovering the true amount of his daughter’s school fees.

In a video, he lamented that his wife had collected a whopping N480,000 from him, while the actual school fees were about N145,000.

Source: Legit.ng