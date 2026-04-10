A Nigerian man who went viral in 2024 for being chased out of his church wedding because of his beard has shared more details

He said that the ceremony was delayed for a long time, and he eventually trimmed his beard after seeing his wife sad and tearful

He denied staging the viral video and his current appearance has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian man who trended some time ago in 2024, has shared more details on why he was chased out of his church wedding because of his beard.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that @alhaji_brian, on the day of his wedding, was sent out by the pastor who insisted that the beards must be cut before he could continue with the wedding.

A Nigerian man gets chased out of his wedding because of his beard. Photo credit: @alhaji_brian/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a recent interview with content creator Lucky Udu, the once-groom identified as Alhaji Brian opened up about what truly happened on that day.

Bearded groom chased out of his wedding

According to him, the situation came as a surprise, as he had already reduced his beard before arriving at the church. However, the pastor insisted that his appearance did not reflect that of a Christian and asked him to go and trim it further before the wedding could proceed.

A Nigerian man who went viral for his beards speaks out with details. Photo credit: @alhaji_brian/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Brian revealed that the ceremony was paused for about 45 minutes, leaving his wife in tears as the situation unfolded. He explained that although he initially resisted cutting his beard, he eventually agreed after seeing how emotional his bride had become.

He said in the interview video:

“I stood there for about 10 minutes, and the pastor came back and said if I didn’t take it off, there would be no marriage. I had no choice. When I saw my wife crying, I decided to take it off.”

Speaking further, Brian dismissed claims that the viral video was staged for content, noting that he was not the one who recorded it.

“I wasn’t even the one who recorded the video. One of my friends did and later sent it to me. I only posted it on TikTok, and it went viral,” he said.

The Port Harcourt-based painter also shared that he had missed an earlier counselling session with the church’s regional overseer due to work commitments, which may have contributed to the last-minute disagreement.

Beyond the wedding incident, Brian lamented the level of discrimination he faces in public because of his appearance. According to him, many people wrongly assume he is a cultist or a dangerous person because of his long beard.

Despite the criticism, he noted that his wife has always been supportive of his choice of appearance.

Watch the interview video below:

Reaction to bearded groom's comment

Some of the comments are below.

Sophy Lamidi said:

"Which means there was no marriage counseling in church before the wedding."

Chika Precious commented:

"But how this thing take fine for eyes self?"

Agbunno Chinomso Confidencee

"Pastor was very right, imagine, what did the woman that married you see in you."

Groom's best man sent out of wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a best man showed up to his friend's wedding occasion only to be sent out of the church because of his beard.

The stunned best man in a video lamented that he was surprised by the incident, as it has never happened before.

Source: Legit.ng