Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that citizens of both countries can now enter each other's territory without a visa

The visa-free arrangement covers land crossings, international airports, and air routes from third countries, with a 30-day limit per visit

The agreement had been years in the making, with Iran and Tajikistan signing a memorandum of understanding on the matter in 2023

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Dushanbe, Tajikistan - Tajikistan has announced that its visa-free travel agreement with Iran is now fully operational, with the new arrangement taking effect from Monday, October 5, 2026.

As reported by The Times of Central Asia on Wednesday, October 7, citing Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens of both countries holding ordinary foreign passports may now enter, transit through and stay in each other's territory for up to 30 days within any 90-day period without obtaining a visa in advance. The state-run Khovar news agency carried the ministry's statement, which clarified that the policy applies across all official entry points.

Tajikistan and Iran activate a new visa-free travel agreement. Photo credit: @DavidRMalpass, @ddfmarketing1, @DuniyarLabarai

Source: Twitter

The ministry said, according to Asia-Plus:

"This system is implemented through international border crossings, including land crossings, international airports, and air routes from third countries, in compliance with the requirements of the national legislation of both countries."

Tajikistan, Iran remove travel restrictions

The two countries first signed a memorandum of understanding on the visa-free arrangement in 2023 and rolled it out in phases over the following years. As recently as early 2025, the policy covered only direct air travel between the two nations, while Tajik and Iranian citizens who wished to travel overland or transit through a third country were still required to hold a valid visa. The October 5 implementation marks the removal of those remaining restrictions.

Iran and Tajikistan do not share a land border. Any overland journey between the two countries would require passing through Afghanistan, or alternatively through Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, each of which has its own separate entry and visa requirements. Despite this geographical distance, the two nations maintain strong economic and cultural ties.

Central Asia moves to ease travel

The development comes as several Central Asian nations move to simplify cross-border travel.

Turkmenistan has separately introduced an online visa system this month as part of its own modernisation efforts, though full details of how that new process works have yet to be made widely available.

Watch the update on Tajikistan and Iran via the X post below:

Read more on Iran

Iran names African country with visa waiver

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iran confirmed that only one African country qualifies under its visa-waiver rules, placing it on a short list of nations whose citizens can enter the Islamic Republic without undergoing the standard visa application process.

According to Iran's official electronic visa portal, operated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, certain foreign nationals are allowed to stay in Iran without obtaining a visa through conventional procedures, based on Iranian laws, formal approvals and bilateral agreements.

Source: Legit.ng